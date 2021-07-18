Who is Erdoan’s speech on Diyarbakr for?

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited Diyarbakr on July 9 after two and a half years and tested a new speech which I had to postpone for analysis due to the fifth anniversary coup attempts.

Let me start by saying that Erdoan basically said the same things he said to the people of Diyarbakr in 2005. This did not mean, however, that a snap election or a new “peace process” was imminent.

Instead, Erdoan’s remarks provided insight into the upcoming debate on the closure case against the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and the Kurdish question.

What was the main address for Erdoans 2005? This speech aimed to confront the mistakes of the past and solve the problems of Kurdish communities through more democracy, citizenship, rights and well-being.

After implementing unprecedented reforms regarding the democratic rights of various social groups, Erdoan has already kept this promise.

He even had the courage to swallow the poison of the hemlock by sticking to the “peace process” until the other side unilaterally derailed the talks with encouragement from the imperialists.

What did Erdoan, who said there was no Kurdish issue, hoped to accomplish by referring to his 2005 public statement when he recognized the problem?

From my point of view, these two discourses complement rather than contradict each other. Erdoan’s rhetoric, in turn, hints at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) mix of governments of counterterrorism and reformism. In other words, they are two sides of the same coin.

The Kurdish question

Essentially, Erdoan recalled that he largely solved the problems of Kurdish communities through democratization and welfare.

In doing so, he closed the door to the maximalist demands of the Kurdish nationalists, such as autonomy.

Here again, the president notably underlined that the other camp put an end to the peace process, accusing the HDP of harming the Kurds.

Going forward, Erdoan will underline the marginality of the HDP and warn against the mistake of supporting this party, saying that these people, who derailed the peace process, have hurt the Kurds themselves.

In other words, Erdo’s new talking points are not aimed at slowing down the fight against PKK terrorists or ending the HDP’s marginalization.

On the contrary, the new rhetoric contains various arguments intended to increase democratic pressure on the HDP.

HDP breaks the process

Erdoan criticizes the HDP for derailing the reconciliation process and its complicity in the PKK’s urban campaign in the eastern and south-eastern provinces of Turkey.

As such, President Diyarbakr’s speech did not disturb the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is part of the People’s Alliance, nor its president, Devlet Baheli.

On the contrary, Baheli also understands that the Peoples Alliance cannot afford to cede Kurdish voters to the pro-opposition Alliance of Nations in 2023.

As such, Erdoan’s unique blend enables the Peoples’ Alliance to deliver warm messages to the Kurdish community and remains in line with the national security policy of the AK Party and the MHP.

On the side of the opposition

Could the opposition benefit from Erdoan’s final remarks to Diyarbakr, who approved the peace process? It is highly improbable because the president continued to problematize any partnership with the HDP while raising the Kurdish question.

This new approach, coupled with the closure dossier, will likely force the HDP leadership to go on the offensive.

HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan is demanding that the opposition stop calling his party a bogeyman and expect active support from them in the context of the closure case.

In addition, she wants the opposition parties to discuss the Kurdish question and make concrete proposals.

Speaking of the need for a new administration, comprising several HDP members, Buldan is trying to strengthen the hand of the movement in future negotiations.

Failure to comply, she warns, could encourage the HDP to explore a third avenue outside of the Alliance Nation.

It seems that the HDP leadership will continue to demand to be in the family table with the other opposition parties and to demand a debate on potential ways to address the Kurdish issue which could make life difficult for the Republican Party of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. people (CHP) and the Right Party (IP).

These movements will find themselves stuck between Erdo’s new speech and the HDP unless they show themselves willing to talk about autonomy or education in the Kurdish language.

In other words, Erdoan will take credit for the reforms and the peace process, while the opposition leaders will bring nothing.

If IP CHPs Kemal Kldarolu and Meral Akener openly support the HDP, then Erdoan will target them for collaborating with a political party that has never been interested in legitimate, democratic and legal politics.

Hence the reluctance of the main opposition parties to share their report on the Kurdish question with the general public.

To sum up, Turkey has just entered a period of renewed debate on the Kurdish question, where the way in which we speak about it will also be the subject of discussions.