EAM Jaishankar briefs BJP leaders









By Pragya Kaushika |

Update: Jul 18, 2021 1:56 PM IS

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday credited Narendra Modi’s government with ensuring Pakistan was included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.

Jaishankar, during a virtual speech on the Modi government’s foreign policy training program for BJP leaders, said that while trying to have a cordial relationship with neighbors, he was assured that terrorism is dealt with. as a global problem and not just a problem facing a few. countries.

EAM also made members aware that it was through government efforts at global forums that sanctions were imposed on the Jaish and LeT terrorists.

Speaking about the neighbors, EAM said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made efforts to maintain cordial relations with neighboring countries.

While praising his own government, EAM said Prime Minister Modi, at international meetings like the G7 or the G20, had ensured that terrorism was a global concern.

“The FATF, as you all know, monitors terrorist financing and deals with black money supporting terrorism. Thanks to us, Pakistan is under the FATF target and it has been kept on the gray list. We succeeded in putting pressure on Pakistan and the fact that the behavior of Pakistan has changed is due to the pressure exerted by India by various measures. The LeT and Jaish terrorists, India’s efforts through the UN, were also subject to sanctions, ”Jaishankar reportedly told the leaders.

According to sources quoted by the minister, “the personal efforts of the Prime Minister deployed in fora like the G20 or the G7 have made nations understand that terrorism is everyone’s problem.”

“India has made sure that the world cares about terrorism and other countries stop seeing terrorism as an internal problem of some nations or a public order problem of some nations,” Jaishankar told leaders of the nation. BJP according to sources.

Sources said that EAM also said that black money is being used around the world because of India.

Briefing BJP leaders on the issue of diplomatic importance and foreign policy, EAM said India faces few challenges and has overcome them as well.

“Two examples of challenges we have faced are with China. One was in Doklam where China had to return and the second was when they tried to violate LAC in Ladakh. This happened at the time when we were dealing with the spread of Covid 19. Despite this, we gave an appropriate response on the ground and also conducted negotiations in coordination with the Ministry of Defense ”, quoted sources citing Jaishankar.

He added: “Now the world knows that India will no longer be under pressure from China.”

Jaishankar interacted with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party to brief them on government policy and its achievements.

Sources said the brief is also likely to help BJP lawmakers counter the opposition in case they question the government on its foreign policy. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/modi-govt-efforts-ensured-pakistan-in-fatfs-grey-list-eam-jaishankar-informs-bjp-leaders20210718135410 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

