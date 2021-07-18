Enough with the fanfic of Trumps Shitty Generals and Enablers





It takes about 30 years for a pine tree to go from seed to maturity. A single mature pine can be made into up to 20,000 sheets of paper, which can be used to make books, newspapers and magazines printed with all kinds of literature. The tree has no control over the type; one pine tree could be transformed into, say, a tagged memento copy of Middlemarch, and another tree just as it could be transformed into a ghost memory of a girl power lifestyle influencer who will serve as a White Claw coaster until ‘so that the dog chews it up.

But few paper tree fates are as outrageous as the one that awaits those who hit printing presses at the same time as a former Trump sycophant launches a rehab tour. Imagine being a tree all your life and then devoting your afterlife to insisting that some former government officials imaginatively resisting President Trump was actually a form of bravery that saved America. Indignity. Maybe that’s what happens to bad trees.

Trump’s latest contemporary on a mission to inform America that he is the true hero of the Trump era is Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, a regular Big Bad John in the mine, holding the joists for all minors can exhaust themselves, at least as people familiar with his thought say. You may remember General Milley from this photo taken the day President Trump called on law enforcement to use tear gas to drive protesters out of Lafayette Square, so the president could pose next to him. ‘a church and hold a Bible in the air as if it were a fish caught on vacation. Milley was with him that day, dressed as a secondary GI Joe character and wearing a face so serious it looked like he was suffering from constipation.

Days later, after the public had a chance to give a damn, Milley admitted that the whole affair was indeed full of shit. He apologized for his involvement in the photoshoot.

Now a new round of reporting describes Milley, who clearly provided those reporting, more than a contrite official who feels bad for letting President Trump use him this time around. He was actually the guy responsible for making sure Donald Trump didn’t turn into Adolf Hitler! You’re welcome, America!

This led to a wave of embarrassing portrayals of Milley as a character of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and an American hero instead of what he is, a guy who now wants us to believe that’s why things weren’t worse. But why should we believe it?

According to recent reports on Milley, the general spent the months following the June photo op trying to do penance for his mistake by fighting from within. These internal fights involved a lot of grunting at other staff, planning to quit in protest if things got to a point they never reached, making moral proclamations on his principles to those close to him, and scheduling phone calls with him. other people to relay these anxieties. The magazine’s article implies that Trump was seriously considering going to war with Iran in order to consolidate his power after losing the election as Milley rushed to arrest him, but the president must not have been so serious, as one of the articles praising his general as some sort of behind-the-scenes hero reports that Donald was dissuaded from this plan in just one meeting. (During that same meeting, Milley overheard Trump bragging that the Jan.6 rally of his supporters in Washington would be savage. Milley did nothing but watch one version of his fears unfold, which is not the same as doing something.)

While on the run now, Milleys surmised that courage while Trump was president did not involve speaking in public or even reporting to the press when that might have mattered on the warmongering behind the scenes, which, given Trump’s tendency to pay more attention to media coverage than security briefings, probably would have been a more effective way to blow up this plan.

Moreover, Milley and other former Trump associates looking for publicity, the alleged fighting from within did not reflect any understanding of Trump’s real power, which was not the former president’s ability to manipulate government, but rather his cult leader ability to manipulate his foaming supporters into doing so. almost everything. People who wield misspelled racial slurs at Trump rallies don’t read heavily worded memos posted in the Washington Post.

Of course, it’s better for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and other powerful figures to recognize that Trump is and was dangerous than for them to keep licking his boots. But their convenient Monday morning courage doesn’t send the message they think it is. An announcement six months after someone is no longer president that there was a plan in place to take action that was never actually taken does not convince me that the person who is supposed to have done the plan is courageous.

I’m no longer impressed with a military officer saying I had a feeling something so bad was going to happen, but I didn’t do anything to prevent it, as I would be if my husband told Carol Leonnig six months after forgetting about my birthday he was planning to take me out to dinner at the time, to a dinner party that could have been the best of my life. We do not care? A firefighter who thought of saving the cat from the tree but failed to do so is not a quiet hero. All these policy statements that are too late to do anything are worthless.

We’ve been through so many official Trump rehab fanfiction series that it’s its own genre at this point. Do writers portraying those who were accomplices as secret heroes think their turn is credible? It wasn’t believable when it was Don McGahns Secret Bravery Saved America news cycle, Anonymous Miles Taylor The Quiet Hero cycle, several Ivanka and Jared cycles privately urging the president to be less mean, a John Kelly series Always Hated The Guy, a good dose of Lt. Gen. McMaster hammers the table and screams sir! Maybe strong enough to save the Republic, General James Mad Dog Mattis has tough talks after the fact, Bill Barr was actually doing smart things in secret, or the Mike Pompeo was tough and presidential this entire time cycle. (Coming soon! Kellyanne Conway claims she hasn’t spent the past six years chatting with reporters at The Times as she promotes her revealer.)

In an age when speech is cheap but self-glorifying hype can earn you a seven-figure lead in the book, every element of historical revisionism that makes someone suddenly beautiful must be taken with a grain of salt or , better yet, simply ignored.

