Trump hung out with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry instead of preparing for his first GOP debate





Trump’s team swapped stories with guitarist Joe Perry in Cleveland in 2015 before a debate. Trump’s flippant joke about feminization pissed off Perry. Steven Tyler was Trump’s guest at the debate, but later banned him from using Aerosmith’s music. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump insulted Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry an hour before the GOP’s first presidential debate in 2015, ruining the unconventional love party with a sordid remark about casual sex.

The unexpected meeting ended on a bitter note, according to Insider’s exhaustive oral history of Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party, after the so-called “playboy” glorified groupie culture.

“On his way out, Trump says something about ‘rock stars have all wives’, which Perry apparently got mad at, because he’s been married for decades and takes it all very seriously. seriously, “said Trump’s general counsel Donald. McGahn told Insider that things were going awry minutes before Trump’s first rhetorical brawl with the other Republicans vying for the presidency.

Twice married Perry had been with his second wife Billie Paulette Montgomery for 30 years at that time. They are still together.

Perry could have avoided the aggravation without the constant one-upmanship with his bandmate and “Toxic Twin” Steven Tyler.

The legendary group were already in town to play at the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in neighboring township, Ohio. Tyler, according to reports, had marked tickets to attend the GOP debate as a guest of Trump.

Not wanting to be overshadowed by his groupmate likely led Perry to pitch the last-minute meeting to McGahn, who relayed the offer to then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as the team landed in Cleveland. .

“So we sat down with Aerosmith about an hour before the debate, swapping stories about Aerosmith instead of preparing for the debate,” Lewandowski said of the surreal evening.

Aerosmith did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the unfortunate blockage.

The awkward encounter didn’t even benefit Trump’s campaign playlist.

Tyler has repeatedly warned Trump against blasting Aerosmith songs during his political rallies, dotting the campaign with several cease and desist letters in 2015 and 2018.

To read Trump’s full oral history story, click here.

