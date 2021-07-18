The Biden-Xi summit in sight





German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s official working visit to the White House last Thursday was particularly noteworthy for its subdued tone on the most fateful topic of her discussion with President Joe Biden: China. Merkels reserved some remarks on China for their joint press conference wasn’t a surprise, but what took your breath away was that Biden walked softly on this topic. Merkel is a very experienced stateswoman with a superb command of the use of parentheses in her articulation of policies and strategies. She agreed with Biden that the relationship with China is one of the many foreign policy priorities today; that wherever human rights are not guaranteed, we will make our voices heard and make it clear that we do not agree with this, but Germany is also for the territorial integrity of all countries in the world . Merkel revealed that they had talked about the many facets of cooperation and also competition with China, whether in the economic field, whether on climate protection, whether in the military sector and on the security, clarifying that China cannot be identified in just one dimensional terms as an adversary. Merkel said there is a lot of common understanding [between Germany and the US] that China is our competitor in many areas; and that trade with China must be based on the assumption that we have a level playing field. But she went on to point out that the driving force behind the EU-China trade deal negotiated last December, much to the chagrin of the Biden administration, was fair trade practices. In fact, Merkel pointed out that the December deal with China also commits Beijing to upholding core labor standards of the International Labor Organization (ILO), an indirect reference to US pressure to boycott China for practices. alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Merkel is convinced of our need to be technological leaders in so many fields, but then, obviously, it is legitimate for China to want to do this as well, but, for example, we will cooperate in many advanced technologies. for example, crisps. Merkel added: And then there are interests, obviously sometimes divergent interests, but sometimes common interests. But we also have, of course, areas where American companies compete with European companies, and we have to accept that. But I think fundamentally the rules for how we deal with China should be based on our common values. The crux of the matter is that Biden could move closer to Merkel’s thinking on China. More likely, Biden himself is in a thoughtful mood after the prolonged interaction last month, in both formal and informal settings, in Europe with Western leaders, including Merkel, where China was mostly the proverbial elephant. in the room. < class=""> Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden take the stage for a joint White House press conference on July 15. Photo: AFP / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Indeed, in the recorded press call On June 17 from the White House by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, there was ample allusion to further turmoil in US policy in China. Sullivan said Biden will seek dialogue opportunities with President Xi [Jinping] go forward. Sullivan added that soon enough we will sit down to determine the right modality for the two Presidents to commit. As he said, Biden is very determined to ensure that we have this type of direct communication that we found useful with President Putin yesterday. Now it’s just a matter of when and how. Obviously, Sullivan has been on the ball ever since. We now learn that US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to meet with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in the Chinese port city of Tianjin this week. Signaling this, the Moscow daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta commented: Although the White House has called China a key potential adversary, Biden believes the face-to-face contact will clarify issues on which the parties would find common ground and where they would find common ground. wouldn’t. Again, on July 6, there were definitive signals that the United States’ approach to China may have started to change. This was noticeable in an hour-long presentation by Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for India-Pacific and deputy assistant to the president better known as Tsar Bidens Asia. Campbell was speaking to the Asia Society, the influential New York-based organization that historically informed China-US paths and improved mutual understanding. Campbell has a reputation for hawkish views and, therefore, his soft tone regarding the future trajectory of US policy deserves attention. Clearly, six months into Biden’s presidency, after many kudos internally as well as with allies in the Americas, Campbell was speaking in the context of ongoing discussions for a meeting between Biden and Xi. < class=""> Tsar of Bidens Asia Kurt Campbell in a file photo. Image: AFP A passage from Campbell’s presentation is reproduced below, if only to give an idea of ​​what is going on. In response to a pointed question from Churchill from Asia Society president Kevin Rudd, a well-known China expert and former Australian diplomat and prime minister, about whether a cold war with China can be avoided, Campbell said. . : I don’t like the framing of the Cold War very much. I appreciated the work you have done on this. I fear that this framing obscures more than it illuminates. And I think it hardens us to fall back on patterns and thinking that are by no means really useful, fundamentally, to address some of the challenges presented by China. I believe that the defining feature of the coming period will be around competition and also at the same time finding areas where the United States may not necessarily cooperate, it may just be policy alignment. The challenge ahead will be to present opportunities to China. The above quote should give a glimpse of a very nuanced Chinese policy being refined in the White House. Rudd at one point began to speculate that it wouldn’t be a good idea for Australia to press the pause button on anti-China rhetoric for a while so that an opportunity arose for that to happen. the relationship is repaired. Likewise, in Taiwan, Campbell categorically excluded any recess from the one-China policy. He emphatically said that while the United States supports a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan, there is no question of encouraging Taiwan independence. He admitted that it can be a delicate and dangerous balance, but felt that it must be maintained. Clearly, just as signs of a thaw in US-Russian relations may have appeared in recent times, a period of transition also appears to be looming in the Biden administration’s policy toward China. Campbell has confirmed the likelihood of a meeting between Biden and Xi in the not too distant future. This article was produced in partnership by Indian punch and Globetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times. MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

