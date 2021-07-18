Punjab’s circular food debt soars to 560 billion rupees – Pakistan





LAHORE: Punjab’s food sector circular debt has reached a staggering 560 billion rupees, equivalent to the annual development program for the year 2021-2022, giving the financial wizards in the province a nightmare.

The Punjab has harvested a bumper wheat crop, around 22 million tonnes this season, and the department has purchased at least 3.5 million tonnes at a rate of Rs 1,800 per maund (40 kg).

Food debt hovered around Rs 400 billion until the end of last fiscal year (2019-2020), but the Food Department’s recent wheat supply campaign added nearly Rs 160 billion to the number.

Food officials say, however, that a good chunk of the 160 billion rupees will be recovered when the department delivers wheat to millers after their own stocks run out.

160 billion rupees added since end of previous fiscal year

Circular food debt has been a headache for provincial authorities for nearly two decades. It started in 2002 with a volume of Rs36.9 billion when the government started supplying subsidized flour to urban consumers at a rate below its purchase rate and excluding incidental charges such as the cost of jute sacks, transport costs, fumigation costs, theft from public stock, interest on bank loans guaranteed each year for the purchase of wheat from farmers and recurrent expenses for the maintenance of a very large supply infrastructure.

While political governments prohibit the Food Department from including incidentals in the issue price of wheat, circular debt continues to swell every year.

The government has several options to tackle the problem. One is to restrict government purchasing of wheat and allow the private sector to play a larger role in it, as suggested in a World Bank-funded SMART agriculture program, which reduces the role of the public sector to maintain only strategic reserves.

A food official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says reducing the wheat purchasing target this year from 4.2 million tonnes last year to 3.5 million tonnes this season is a step forward towards this goal. He says the annual grain supply target will be gradually reduced to 1.0 million tonnes.

While to save the urban poor from rising flour prices, they will receive a targeted subsidy as Dr Sania Nishtar, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, is working on a project for this purpose under the Ehsaas Cash program, he said.

According to him, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a recent meeting with Punjab officials, said that if people agreed with the prevailing flour prices on the free market, it was not necessary to subsidize the product, but stressed that the flour supply should not disappear. short on the market like last year.

The finance department, meanwhile, has been working on issuing sukuk bonds to repay the accumulated circular food debt. Its terms remain to be finalized.

Punjab’s food director Danish Afzaal, however, is giving the government credit for closing the gap on bank loans guaranteed to purchase wheat.

He claims that the loan spread has been reduced from 100 basis points (plus KIBOR) to 30 basis points in the case of a loan from the consortium of banks and to 10 basis points in the case of an individual bank.

Posted in Dawn, July 18, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1635655/punjabs-food-circular-debt-jumps-to-rs560bn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

