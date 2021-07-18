News headlines for July 18, 2021: PM Modi all-party meeting, Mumbai rains and other major news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Scroll down for the biggest news headlines in India and around the world. New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a multi-party meeting on Sunday and assured the government was ready for important talks. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to fall in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday. Ready for healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues in Parliament: PM Modi at multi-stakeholder meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a multi-party meeting on Sunday that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in parliament on various issues during the monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the prime minister at the meeting as saying that the various leaders have been informed that the government is ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised in accordance with rules and procedures. Prime Minister Modi also said that suggestions from representatives of the public, especially the opposition, are valuable as they enrich the discussion. The monsoon session begins on July 19 and ends on August 13. Read more Mumbai rains: 25 killed; BMC tells people to boil clean water as Bhandup purification complex is flooded The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking it, as heavy rains in the past two days have caused flooding at the Bhandup water purification complex. The floods affected the electrical equipment that controls the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the main water supply sites in the country’s financial capital. Read more ‘Several gunshot wounds’ killed Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has died of multiple gunfire, the Indian embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday. His remains are expected to arrive at 5:40 p.m. on an Air India flight from Kabul. The body of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist will be laid to rest in the Jamia Millia Islamia cemetery. Read more 50% of India’s gold imports in 2020-2021 came from Switzerland; Saudi Arabia slips into trade partner rank At $ 16.3 billion, gold from Switzerland accounted for almost half of India’s imports of the yellow metal in 2020-2021. India’s overall gold imports during the period amounted to $ 34.6 billion, up sharply from the $ 28.2 billion imported the previous year despite the pandemic. According to an Economic Times report, among India’s top 10 import partners, imports from Switzerland increased 7.8% to $ 18.2 billion, mostly led by gold . Switzerland replaced Saudi Arabia as India’s fourth partner, as the latter collapsed a notch. India remains the world’s largest consumer of gold after China. Read more No Virat Kohli! Shoaib Akhtar chooses his all-time ODI XI, hit lineup includes 4 Indians There was no room for Virat Kohli in Shoaib Akhtar’s all-time ODI XI. Interestingly, Akhtar picked 4 Indians in his squad, but the current Indian captain failed to make the cut. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev were 4 Indians in Akhtar’s team. Surprisingly, Akhtar has appointed former Australian spinner Shane Warne as captain of his ODI team. Shoaib Akhtar’s All-Time ODI XI: Gordon Greenidge, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev, Shane Warne (c). Read more The couple Sidharth and Kiara are rumored to share their first photo on Insta; talk about ‘his promise’ Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly dating. However, the stars never spoke about it. On Sunday, the duo shared their very first photo together on social media, which features a preview of their upcoming film Shershaah. At the top of the image were the words “His promise …”, written in bold. Read more

