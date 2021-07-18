In Donald Trump’s remake of January 6 insurgency, attackers become martyrs and heroes





The reversal of fact about the siege is the latest in Trump’s twisted work of collecting the ‘big lie’, the most specious of which is that the election was stolen from him, when she was not.

Washington: A cocktail of propaganda, conspiracy theory and kind of misinformation to intoxicate the masses in the darkest turns in history fuels the outright illusion of the agonies of January 6.

Hatred is love. Violence is peace. Pro-Donald Trump aggressors are patriots.

Months after supporters of the then president stormed the Capitol on that winter day, Trump and his cronies are taking this revisionism to a new and dangerous place of martyrs and warrior heroes and revenge .

It is a place where the cries of blue lives turned into cries of f ^% ^ the blue.

It’s rooted in the basic formula of powerful propaganda through the ages: say it loud, say it often, say it with the weight of political power behind you, and people will believe.

Once circulated through pamphlets, posters and word of mouth, now spread by the touch of a finger, the result is the same: a passionate and unconditional follow-up.

The techniques of glorifying your side and demonizing the other with skewed information, if not outright lies, have been in play at least since World War I, when the US government sparked sentiment for the cause with posters depicting the German soldier as an ape-man with an American girl in his claws.

It pales next to what followed years later with the terrifying use of propaganda by Nazi Germany for the slaughter and subjugation of millions of people.

Whether deception fuels warmongering or just the ego of a defeated president, some of the methods are the same, such as repeating the same fabrication over and over until it sticks.

Trump has perfected the art of repeating the election hoax, rigged election, and massive voter fraud, without any of these accusations being substantiated but nonetheless entrenched among his supporters.

Four years ago, Trump appeared to equate white supremacists and racial justice protesters in Charlottesville, Va., With his comment that there were some great people on both sides.

This time, in this story, the very good people of January 6 were on one side: his.

On the other side, the police, overwhelmed for hours and beaten in the insurgency, Trump has only one question in the face which is coupled with a four-word conspiracy theory: who killed Ashli ​​Babbitt ?

These words have become a viral mantra intended to uplift Babbitt as a righteous martyr. They ricochet off major social media platforms where Trump is banned for spreading disinformation, but his supporters still sympathize.

The woman died from a bullet fired by a police officer as she attempted to pass through the jagged glass of a shattered window towards the bedroom of the house.

Trump and many Republicans have gone through various characterizations of the insurgency, each totally different from the last.

The attackers are said to be disguised left-wing antifa supporters. It was said then that tourists were overexcited. Now they are presented as infantry for freedom.

Each iteration forced Americans to ignore the rage they saw on their screens and some lawmakers to ignore that they were among the shocked targets of attackers that day.

The revisionists and their believers are swimming in a vast sea of ​​nonsense, “said Brendan Buck, a former senior aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The currents of this sea are familiar to historians.

Once people buy into the lies, it’s impossible to convince them they’re not true, said Dolores Albarracin, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and co-author of an upcoming book, Creating conspiracy beliefs: how our thoughts are shaped.

Believers often reject anyone who tries to right them by claiming they are duped or part of the conspiracy, Albarracin said.

Belief contains a device that protects it, she said. Nothing can invalidate the conspiracy theory. Trying to disprove the theory proves the theory and signals you as a conspirator.

Recent polls illustrate the country’s division over Trump and his post-election histrionics. In essence, two-thirds of the population are against him; two-thirds of Republicans for him.

In one of the latest, Quinnipiac found that 66% of Republicans consider President Joe Biden to be illegitimately elected.

This number and others like it in several polls represent tens of millions of people who have been deceived into believing allegations of electoral fraud which have been thoroughly investigated and refuted.

Trump’s fabrications have remained stalled and now underpin attempts by him and those close to him to glorify the Jan.6 crowd.

The consequence of lying is that you never go back to where you were before, ”said Harvard historian Jill Lepore, whose podcast, The Last Archive, explores hoaxes, deceptions and what happened to the truth. This is what is pernicious about our particular moment.

Of Trump, she said: His method is usually just to create chaos so people really don’t know which way to look.

In the case of the insurgency, his supporters looked away. Aggressive amnesia seems to have taken hold of her ugliness.

Swarming on Capitol Hill after a staged rally where Trump told them to fight like hell, the attackers injured dozens of law enforcement officials.

Babbitt was among the group attempting to break down the doors to the house’s bedroom as Capitol Police officers cleared the floor of the house and some members were still trapped in the upper gallery.

Officers used furniture to barricade the glass doors separating the hallway from the President’s lobby in an attempt to repel the assailants, who smashed glass with their fists, flag poles and other objects.

Only three policemen guarded the gates against at least 20 assailants. A Capitol Police lieutenant pointed his gun as the hysteria peaked. The attackers began to lift Babbitt up to go through the jagged window. The officer fired a shot.

Babbitt was shot in the shoulder. She later died.

Trump now falsely states repeatedly that she was shot in the head.

