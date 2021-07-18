Aseefa pledges to continue the fight for Kashmir’s democratic rights – Pakistan





MUZAFFARABAD: In the absence of the President of the Pakistani People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari joined the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while the vice-president of the PML-N , Maryam Nawaz, asserted that the people of the AJK had already made the decision in favor of his party.

Ms Bhutto-Zardari called on party members who gathered at Kohala, the gateway to the AJK capital, to go door to door and tell people about the PPP sacrifices.

We have sacrificed lives for the rights of the people and we are ready to continue our fight for the democratic rights of Kashmir, she said.

In Patikka, north-east of Muzaffarabad, she told a public meeting that Kashmir was close to her heart because the PPP was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the Kashmir issue and her mother was the voice of the Cashmere around the world.

Maryam says people have made a decision in favor of PML-N

From now on, President Bilawal will become the voice of Kashmir and defend your rights, she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ms Bhutto-Zardari said some people made big statements during their visits to AJK, but when Mr Modi attacked Kashmir these people were nowhere to be found.

Listing the achievements of the PPP, she said the party’s election manifesto for the AJK was user-friendly.

We have prioritized education, health and clean water in this manifesto, she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has warned against manipulation of the upcoming AJK elections.

Remember that if you steal the elections, the Kashmiris will not let it go. It’s not 2018 when you stole the election and the PML-N silently accepted it, she said at a campaign rally in Mirpur Division, apparently referring to the PTI.

She said it was a different PML-N that vote thieves would have to deal with.

This is Daska’s PML-N, which caught vote thieves during the fog and presented them to the people, she said in reference to the NA-75 by-election.

I warn vote thieves if you try to stop the PML-N, change the ballot boxes and the results, then something very bad is going to happen, Ms Nawaz said and asked people not to leave polling stations without receiving authenticated results on polling day.

The PML-N vice-president claimed that since the AJK people had made the decision in favor of his party, he had already won the elections.

She called on the people to refrain from voting for defectors who had changed their loyalties before the elections.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Bagh for the PTI election campaign, Ms Nawaz commented sarcastically that he was going there because he had found an ATM there, an apparent reference to the PTI candidate from the city of Bagh, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, which has a large shopping complex. in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader called on the Kashmiris to welcome Imran Khan with garlands and plaques indicating the number one thief of flour, sugar and electricity.

Ms. Nawaz also criticized the Prime Ministers’ handling of the Kashmir issue and condemned the aerial fire by the guards of Kashmiri Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapurs in Khun Bandway.

Imran Khan when you grant NRO (amnesty) to Asim Saleem Bajwa and appoint him as head of CPEC by appointing him with high salary and keep all your attention on the enmity with Nawaz Sharif, then terrorist incidents are inevitable in Pakistan, a she declared. referring to the Dasu bus tragedy.

Posted in Dawn, July 18, 2021

