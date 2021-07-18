Trump and Giuliani could face criminal investigation into vote recount





Donald Trump and his allies could face a criminal investigation in Arizona. The Arizona Secretary of State has asked the state attorney general to investigate Trump allies for violating election laws. Arizona GOP Chairman and Trump supporter Kelli Ward told Maricopa officials “we need you to stop the counting” of the votes. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump and his key allies could face a criminal investigation in Arizona for launching a campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich last week urging him to launch a criminal investigation of Trump and his allies into potential law violations. state elections.

Hobbs, a Democrat, made the request after a report from The Arizona Republic revealed details of the high-pressure campaign launched by Trump and a number of his allies.

Hobbs wrote that Trump and individuals including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward and attorney Sidney Powell tried to influence Maricopa officials to stop the counting of ballots.

Hobbs cited comments Ward made to the chairman of the supervisory board, including, “We need you to stop the tally” and “I know you don’t want you remembered as the guy who led. the charge to certify a fraudulent election. . “

Attorney General Brnovich’s office wrote to Hobbs on Friday requesting documents related to allegations of voter fraud violations, according to The Arizona Republic.

Brnovich, a Republican Senate candidate, said in the email that Hobbs had not submitted double voting requests.

The Arizona Republic said Brnovich’s latest correspondence is the first public sign he is reviewing records after the pressure campaign was exposed.

A spokeswoman for Hobbs told The Arizona Republic that the secretary of state was sending the required documents to the attorney general’s office on Friday.

Donald Trump has long claimed that the 2020 election results were fraudulent, especially in Arizona.

His claims have been largely debunked. An Associated Press investigation found that Arizona County election officials found only 182 possible cases of voter fraud out of the three million ballots cast in the state in 2020.

