PM Modi praises Olympian Shivpal Singh, raises expectations





In a recent Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shivpal Singh, the javelin thrower ace who is set to represent India at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But in one country where players from only a handful of sports like cricket and badminton have the lion’s share in popularity, what do we really know about Shivpal? Let’s take a look at this 26-year-old’s journey so far. First days A Chandauli resident in Varanasi, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal inherited the javelin throw from his family. His father Ramashray Singh, his uncle Jagmohan Singh and Shivpujan Singh are also javelin throwers. Now Shivpal’s younger brother Nand Kishore Singh also plays the same sport and serves in the Navy from a sports quota, reported India today. Shivpal’s uncle, Jagmohan Singh, who works in the navy, has also been a trainer. Every time he returned home on leave, he gave lessons in javelin throwing to Shivpal. Shivpal’s father, Ramashray Singh, noted that Shivpal had a passion for javelin throwing since he was a child. Up to the intermediate level, he received his education in the village. But seeing his talent in the sport, Jagmohan Singh took Shivpal with him. Employment in the air force At the age of 18, Shivpal landed a job in the Air Force thanks to the sports quota. To get a job through the sports quota, the standard for the javelin throw was 68 meters. However, according to Ramashray Singh, Shivpal threw the javelin to 74 yards. He is now deployed to Hindon Air Base. Although for his preparations, he currently lives in the Indian camp of Patiala. He is also a first year BBA student at KIIT, Odisha. Rise against all odds However, the journey so far has not always been smooth. In 2015, Shivpal was selected for the world junior championships. He was later ruled out of the squad due to injury. In 2016, he won the men’s javelin throw at the Budapest Athletics Open in Hungary. But again, he placed eighth at the 2018 Asian Games, as he only managed to throw one of his three chances due to an elbow injury. But things started to improve again when Shivpal threw his personal best 86.23 meters at the 2019 Asian Games in Doha, winning silver. At the 2020 World Military Games in China, he threw the javelin to 85.47 meters, winning gold. To honor his talent, the government of Uttar Pradesh awarded him the Laxman Award in January 2021. People’s expectations The qualification of the Shivpal family for the Olympic Games in Tokyo not only aroused joy and hope even among the inhabitants of his village. A resident of Shivpal village named Deepak Singh noted that Shivpal was so passionate about javelin throwing even in school that he practiced the sport at every opportunity. He expressed his enthusiasm saying that all the villagers are not only happy that Shivpal is going to the Olympics, but are also sure that Shivpal will make his country proud this time around, as he does in all other competitions. “I’m 110 percent sure we’re going to win a javelin medal. Last time the (bronze) medal was 85.38m (Keshworn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago)” mentionned Shivpal. Also Read: In First, 3 Athletes From KIIT Odisha University To Represent India At Tokyo Olympics

