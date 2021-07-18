When Rekha nearly married ex-Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan





Evergreen Bollywood beauty and veteran actress, Rekha is not only famous for her incredible stint as an actress, which she portrayed in iconic 90s films, but also for relationship rumors that never had her. never left. We all still remember his love for Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who still makes headlines on every newspaper and tabloid. However, not many people know that Rekha was also in love with former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan.

We will all agree that Rekha was one of the most beautiful women of the 90s. Her daring demeanor and constraining nature made her a woman far ahead of her time. In contrast, Imran Khan, a former Pakistani skipper and current Prime Minister, was considered the ladies’ man of his time. In fact, Imran Khan is known to have dated many beautiful women during his playing years.

Recently, an old post linked to Imran Khan and Rekha went viral on social media, claiming the duo were ready to tie the knot. Yes, according to a Star Report from 1985, the former cricketer was ready to marry the actress.

Courtesy Image

The same report also revealed that Imran had spent some quality time with Rekha in Mumbai for a month and was often seen near beaches. The article also stated that the alleged couple seemed close and that they loved each other deeply and passionately.

The article also cited Imran Khan’s take on marrying an actress. He once said: “Actress company is good for a short time.” I enjoy their company for a while, then move on. I can’t even think of marrying a movie actress.

Well, not much is written in the media about the supposed relationship between Rekha and Imran Khan. However, Rekha’s relationship with Amitabh Bachchan was pretty obvious. We remember how in Simi Garewal’s show, Rekha had accepted her love for him. When Simi Garewal asked him: “Did Rekha like Amitabh?” To that, Rekha had replied: “Absolutely! Duh, that’s a stupid question! And then she generalized this statement: “I have not yet met a man, a woman, a child, who cannot help but fall completely, passionately, madly, desperately and above all, desperately, in love with him. why should I be singled out? “

Well, what do you think of the supposed relationship between Rekha and Imran Khan?

