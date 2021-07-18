Meeting Bush taught me a lot about the presidency. Look at Trump too.





Help us celebrate the first 25 years of MSNBC by joining us every day for 25 days as our presenters, moderators and pen pals share their thoughts on where we have been and where we are going.

Washington got off the road during the Trump presidency. After years of trying to get behind the wheel during President Barack Obama’s eight years, Republicans handed the keys to the car to President Donald Trump and, well, we all know what happened.

When I think of the damage done to the presidency in a single term, my mind goes back 13 years, to a meeting in March 2008 in the private residence of the White House with President George W. Bush. The last Republican to sit in the Oval Office before Trump made a lasting impression on me.

Coming from New York to Washington, I had the typical Big Apple vision of the 43rd president. I assumed he wasn’t a particularly clever and incurable puppet of Vice President Dick Cheney. But I came out of this 90 minute meeting with a different perspective.

At the time, I was writing editorials on climate change. But because we knew the president’s position on these issues, we decided not to push him on this topic. And then, looking around the room, Bush belted: Who’s writing about climate change? Sitting on the sofa to the left of the Presidents, I said yes, Mr. President.

Well, aren’t you gonna ask me a question?

Any journalist worth his salt will always have a question or two unanswered. In case. And I was just getting to the heart of my question when the chairman cut me off. I know what you’re going to ask me, Bush said, pointing in my direction. So I said: Yes, Mr. President and I stopped talking.

To tell the truth, I don’t remember the question I asked. But I remember he asked himself the exact question I was going to ask and then began to answer it. And when I said, if I could go on, Bush again pointed in my direction, said, I know what you’re going to ask me now. And then, once again, I answered the question I was on the verge of asking.

Of all my experiences in journalism and in Washington, this moment is among the most indelible because of the odd sense of comfort it gave me.

I disagreed with Bush on most things, especially the war with Iraq and the so-called global war on terror. But I left the White House that day believing the president believed the decisions he was making were in the best interest of the country. I could disagree with what he did and how he did it. But I couldn’t deny that his choices were rooted in something bigger than him.

Nine years later, then President Donald Trump would do quite the opposite. In four years, Trump has revealed how fragile our Constitution is. The power of our founding document is not just its words; much of his power comes from the reverence of the 44 pre-Trump men who swore to protect him. Two unprecedented dismissals proved that Trump had no such reverence.

By taking out Trump in 2020 and handing over the keys to Washington’s proverbial car to President Joe Biden, the nation has signaled that it wants to end the chaos and return to some semblance of normalcy and stability. Who knows how long this relative calm will last. Because if Trump is no longer behind the wheel, his rowdy political offspring is still in the backseat. And the results of the 2022 midterm election will be the clearest sign of whether they were once again successful in getting Biden, Democrats and Washington off the road.

