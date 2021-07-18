Xi sets course to save humanity’s common treasures





Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) – China is willing to work with all countries of the world and UNESCO to jointly safeguard the cultural and natural treasures of mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter at the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee Conference. The world’s cultural and natural heritage is an important outcome of the development of human civilization and natural evolution, and an important vehicle for exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, Xi said at the session, who opened on Friday in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian province (east China). . “Protecting, inheriting and making good use of these precious treasures is our shared responsibility and is of vital importance for the continuity of human civilization and the sustainable development of the world,” he said in the letter. Provided by Xinhua Implementing the new development philosophy, China has seriously acceded to the Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage with a sense of responsibility to history and people, and has constantly improved its capabilities and caliber in heritage protection, he noted. . Xi said China is willing to work with all countries of the world and UNESCO to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, promote dialogue and mutual learning, support the cause of world heritage protection, jointly safeguard the cultural and natural treasures of humanity and promote the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. “We see China as a major player on the international stage to help countries and sites in need,” said Mechtild Rossler, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, noting that many World Heritage sites in UNESCO are in imminent danger, while others unregistered remain under-represented. For these sites, “we need to build capacity, we need to build protection globally, and I think China can play its part,” Rossler said. Provided by Xinhua Xi’s letter shows that China attaches great importance to the protection of the world’s cultural and natural heritage, said Lyazid Benhami, vice president of the Paris Association of Franco-Chinese Friendship. China’s efforts to protect and restore heritage are offering other countries positive experiences, Benhami added. China helped Nepal restore the nine-story Basantapur temple complex in Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site that was severely damaged in an earthquake in 2015, making a valuable contribution to the rescue and protection of world heritage, said Madan Kumar. Rimal, head of the department of Nepalese history, culture and archeology at the Tribhuvan University of Nepal. Long Ponnasirivath, Secretary of State and spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, said China has taken strong action to protect world heritage, achieving international recognition, and Cambodia wants learn more from China in this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270349022/xiplomacy-xi-sets-course-for-safeguarding-common-treasures-of-humanity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos