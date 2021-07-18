After kidnapping of envoy’s daughter, Afghanistan to recall ambassador and all senior Pakistani diplomats





ANI | Updated: July 18, 2021 10:27 PM IST

Acceptance [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called on the foreign ministry to recall the Islamabad ambassador and all senior diplomats over the kidnapping of an ambassador’s daughter, said Sunday Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh. “President Ashraf Ghani orders his foreign ministry to recall the ambassador from Islamabad as well as all senior diplomats in view of the kidnapping of an ambassador’s daughter. Our national psyche has been tortured,” tweeted Amrullah Saleh. It comes after Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday July 16 and was severely tortured by strangers on her way home. The caucus noted that the incident took place amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Rasheed Ahmed said on Sunday that the case of the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter is expected to be resolved within 72 hours, the Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Rasheed to ensure that those responsible for the incident involving the ambassador’s daughter are arrested within 48 hours. Najibullah Alikhil, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan denounced being “forced” to share a photo of his daughter late Saturday evening after the photo of another woman was incorrectly posted on social media after news of her kidnapping was announced. In a tweet, the ambassador apologized for sharing the photo of his daughter, Selsela Alikhil, but added that he felt compelled to share it after another woman’s photo was posted so incorrect. on social networks. In addition, Najibullah Alikhil provided an update on his daughter’s condition and expressed his deep gratitude for the messages of sympathy. the attack was followed by the relevant authorities in both countries. I express my deep gratitude for the sympathy messages, “he tweeted. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/after-abduction-of-its-envoys-daughter-afghanistan-to-call-back-ambassador-along-with-all-senior-diplomats-from-pakistan20210718222717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos