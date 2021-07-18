The list of social assistance must be paid immediately in July 2021 during the emergency period of the PPKM, Jokowi: this week must come out





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – During a restricted meeting held on Friday (7/16/2021), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that a certain number of social assistance (bansos) must be paid immediately and must not be late. It is known that a number of social benefits and free medicines will be distributed to ease the burden on the community as part of the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM). Jokowi said there are a number of welfare benefits due this week. The assistance mentioned by Jokowi is the Family Hope Program (PKH) social assistance, village direct cash assistance (BLT), cash social assistance (BST), as well as rice and basic food assistance. . Read also : BANSOS Rp 600,000 Liquid in July 2021 Plus 10 Kg of rice, Click on Cekbansos.kemensos.go.id Read also : HOW TO CHECK THE BENEFICIARIES of Rp. 600,000 Cash Social Assistance and 10 Kg of rice, see Guide for disbursement at the post office Jokowi Limited Meeting in Evaluation of Emergency PPKM, Merdeka Palace, July 16, 2021 (Presidential Secretariat Youtube) “I ask not to be late, whether it’s PKH, whether it’s BLT Desa, whether it’s BST, don’t be late.” “And the most important thing is rice aid, basic food aid.” “This week it has to come out, hurry up, we have to really speed this up,” Jokowi said on Friday, quoted from presidentnri.go.id. In addition, Jokowi appreciated the free distribution of vitamins and medicines that had started on Thursday (7/15/2021). As we know, vitamin and drug assistance is intended for Covid-19 patients with mild or non-existent symptoms and currently in self-isolation (isoman). However, Jokowi estimated that the distribution of 600,000 packets of drugs, which were distributed in two stages, was still insufficient.

