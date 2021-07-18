Are the $ 3 billion Indian taxpayers in Afghanistan disappearing? Tharoor asks the Center | Latest India News





Top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stepped up his attack on the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its domestic and foreign policy ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Speaking to ANI news agency, Shashi Tharoor accused the government of having terribly mismanaged the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, saying there was not enough vaccines because the people across the country were lining up at vaccination centers. This is a major issue for which the government should be held accountable, ANI said citing Tharoor. The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member also asked about India’s perspective on Afghanistan at a time when Taliban fighters are advancing rapidly in the war-torn country. India has invested more than $ 3 billion in Afghanistan for various projects including reconstruction efforts, the 218 km road between Delaram and the Zaranj Salma Dam and the Afghan Parliament building inaugurated in 2015. Where is this country (Afghanistan) going right now and what is India’s perspective (on this). Our taxpayer’s $ 3 billion is invested in Afghanistan. Will all of this fall apart as the Taliban returns to power? These are important questions, he added. Read also | Pakistani fighters, Taliban demanded targeting India-built assets in Afghanistan: report Tharoors’ statement suggests Congress will likely focus on the government’s response to the pandemic and the Afghan issue during the monsoon session. Earlier today, Lok Sabha President Om Birla held a meeting with the leaders where Prime Minister Modi was also present. After the meeting, Birla assured that all members will have the opportunity to express their views in the decorum of the House. He said the monsoon session, which begins on Monday, will likely end on August 13 subject to government business demands. The 2021 monsoon session of Parliament will begin from July 19 and subject to government business requirements, the session is scheduled to end on August 13. All members will have adequate opportunities to express their views in the decorum of the House, Birla was quoted by the ANI news agency.

