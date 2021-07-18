Donald Trump’s Last Days | Trade Standards News





Two new books on Donald J Trump’s last year as President are making their way into cultural blood. The first, Landslide, by flyer journalist Michael Wolff, is the one to jump on, although the second, I Alone Can Fix It, by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, is much more serious and diligent, to a fault .

This is Mr. Wolff’s third book on Mr. Trump in as many years. This is the second from Mrs Leonnig and Mr Rucker, after the excellent A Very Stable Genius, published in early 2020. This one, alas, reads like 300 newspaper articles taped together so that they look like a scroll Kerouacian ink.

It may not be the authors’ fault that I Alone Can Fix It is exhausting. It may be that a reader, having survived Covid-19, “stops theft” and bear sprayers, and feeling some relief, may not be eager to delve into a dense and factual album so soon. a sad year.

One of the main accomplishments of I Alone Can Fix It, however, is the brave introduction of a new American hero, a man who hasn’t received much attention: General Mark A Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A better title for this book could have been “Mr. Milley Goes to Washington”.

There aren’t usually a lot of people to look up in Trump’s books. Reading them is like watching WWE fights in which all the wrestlers are in heels, crashing down with folding chairs. General Milley provides Ms Leonnig and Mr Rucker with not only an adult in the room, but a human being with a grasp of the facts, a long view of history, a strong jawbone, and a moral center.

Only I can fix it: the catastrophic last year of Donald J. Trump | Author: Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker | Publisher: Penguin Press | Price: $ 30 | Pages: 578

We were, suggests General Milley, closer than we thought to the precipice. The book details the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, when the seam was really sticking out. General Milley told his aides he feared a coup and, write Ms Leonnig and Mr Rucker, “saw parallels between Trump’s rhetoric on electoral fraud and Adolf Hitler’s insistence on of his supporters at the Nuremberg rallies that he was both a victim and their savior “. Milley told his assistants: “This is a Reichstag moment.”

Of the Proud Boys and their ilk, he tells military leaders and law enforcement, “These are the same people we fought in World War II.

I Alone Can Fix It is an almost daily account of Mr. Trump’s last year in office, from Covid’s escaped response to the second impeachment to Rudy Giuliani’s public self-immolations. There are doomsday scenes of Mr. Trump dressing up and humiliating those around him, including former Attorney General William P Barr.

In Landslide, Mr. Wolff also tells a large, hectic and eventful story about this chaotic past year. But he is particularly interested in Mr. Trump’s X factor as well as his dark telepathic relationship with his admirers and the sick realization that in his universe standard morality is dismissed as force majeure.

Mr Wolff blames the “struggling, orderly, results-oriented liberal world and its media,” including this newspaper, for missing the point on Trump. He suggests that Mr. Trump lives outside conventional understanding. He was never cynical and armed with grand strategy. He had “completely left reality”.

Mr. Wolff is a sometimes mocked figure in journalism and politics. He was accused of being less than diligent in his fact-checking and negligent writing. These complaints are valid, up to a point. But Landslide is a smart, lively and fearless book. He has a good instinct. I read it in two or three sessions.

landslide: the last days of the Trump presidency | Author: Michael Wolff | Publisher: Henry Holt | Price: $ 29.99 | Pages: 312

Mr. Wolff doesn’t have Mark Milley. He’s not that much interested in the Covid story. It focuses on chaos and kakistocracy, how nearly everyone with a sense of decency has fled Mr. Trump in his final months, and how he ended up with applauded charlatans like Sidney Powell and Giuliani. Mr. Giuliani’s gas is a common joke in this book, but the author doesn’t find it funny at all.

Mr. Wolff has scenes that Ms. Leonnig and Mr. Rucker don’t. These include details from election night, such as panic around the Trump world when Fox News called Arizona early for Joe Biden. Mr Wolff, who wrote a biography of Rupert Murdoch, describes the frantic phone calls that flew back and forth before the word came from old Dirty Digger himself: “[Expletive] him.”

In this accounting, Mr. Trump belittles his supporters. “Trump has often expressed his bewilderment as to who these people are,” Wolff writes, “their low-rental ‘trailer camp’ bearing and ‘disguises’, joking once he should have invested in a chain of tattoo parlors and shake her talks about “the big unwashed”.

Another Wolfe, Tom, commented that “the dark night of fascism still descends in the United States and yet only lands in Europe”. The authors of these two books conclude with new interviews with Trump, by the sea in Mar-a-Lago. No one thinks the threat of tonight will pass anytime soon.

