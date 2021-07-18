The Western Philippine Sea at the heart of the concerns of the 2022 elections





Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) – July 19, 2021 – 12:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – Former Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario urged Filipinos to view the West Philippine Sea as a primary concern in the 2022 election, saying President Duterte “is tyrannically forcing Filipinos to remain silent against China’s encroachment on Philippine territory and maritime rights “. Speaking at the Tapatan 1Sambayan virtual media forum Thursday, Del Rosario said the West Philippine Sea is a significant national and international problem that requires the attention and assistance of the whole nation. The Philippines won a landslide victory and regained their national dignity as a respectable sovereign state in the community of nations, when the arbitral tribunal ruled on July 12, 2016 to invalidate China’s nine-dash claim and asserted the rights of Philippines in its exclusive economic zone. and continental shelf. Del Rosario said Duterte and his administration abandoned the decision and later called it a “piece of paper to throw in the trash.” China also called the decision nothing more than old paper. “This is unacceptable. President Duterte loved and embraced China beyond the interests of the country and its people,” said Del Rosario. “The one the people put in power to be the guardian of our interests, has willfully and shamelessly cast its spell on the same country which disrespects our country and our people. “ The former senior diplomat explained that this is “contrary to the President’s oath and solemn mandate under the Constitution to protect what is ours.” The most honorable thing for the president to do, he said, is to consider stepping down. “Therefore, we must all take action and bring about the reversal of this situation,” said Del Rosario. “We can do this concretely by participating in next year’s elections and selecting a leader who will ensure good governance and political will. Del Rosario revealed last week that he had received reports – from a most trusted international entity on February 22, 2019 – that senior Chinese officials were bragging about having been able to influence the 2016 Philippine elections to have Duterte president. Although Del Rosario did not name the source of information on China’s interference in 2016, he said the Philippine Embassy in Beijing could easily verify it. Del Rosario, who led the Philippines’ winning arbitration case against China, said that on May 15, 2018, Duterte proudly declared in Casiguran Bay in Aurora that Chinese President Xi Jinping had vowed to protect him from measures that would lead to his dismissal. . He said it was disturbing to hear the president say, at a press conference in Davao before traveling to China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia 2018, “I just love Xi Jinping “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/07/19/2113481/west-philippine-sea-primary-concern-2022-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos