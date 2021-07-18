Ahead of monsoon session, Prime Minister Modi calls on NDA leaders to work in coordination as allies bring their issues forward





Visuals of the NDA meeting. (Photo / Twitter PM Narendra Modi) New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the CBO reservation in NEETs and the Naga peace agreement were among the issues raised by allies of the National Democratic Alliance during the NDA Floor leaders meeting on Sunday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to start on Monday. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the leaders to work in coordination and come up with points for better dialogue and discussions within the house. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and his two ministers of state Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan attended the meeting. Besides AIADMK and Apna Dal, among the NDA members who attended the meeting were leader of Janata Dal-United, Ram Nath Thakur, Ramdas Athawale of the Indian Republican Party and Pashupati Nath Paras of the Lok Janshakti Party. Apna Dal chief and now Union Minister Anupriya Patel demanded discussion on teacher recruitment and OBC quota in NEETs, while AIADMK MP Navaneethakrishnan demanded more doses of COVID vaccines -19 for the state, sources said. After the meeting, Dr Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga Peoples Front (FNP) Pfoze said that he addressed the issue of the Naga peace agreement during the meeting. “We support the NDA and the BJP especially because of the leadership at the Center. In Manipur, we are doing well as a coalition partner. We have now raised the issue of the Naga peace process. It’s been 26 years now and the process has been going on for so long, ”he told ANI. The MP added: “There have been hiccups, sometimes the talks have stalled. Our appeal to the government is to resolve it as soon as possible. Governments have tried to solve the problem militarily. Even the army general said it couldn’t be fixed. militarily.” He added: “The Naga groups believe that the government is approaching this issue as a matter of public order. I hope this is not the case. This is a commitment from the Prime Minister and we hope it will be resolved in the coming days. intelligence agencies and they can find a solution. The issue of the constitution and the flag is very delicate and controversial, but the government can come up with a solution that is agreeable and honorable for all parties, ”Pfoze said. The monsoon session will end on August 13. (ANI)

