Vote for the party whose leader is “honest and trustworthy”, Prime Minister Imran tells AJK youth





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged people to ask themselves and others if they were voting for “honest” and “trustworthy” political leaders on the July 25 election day in Azad Jammu -and-Kashmir.

Addressing a campaign rally in AJK’s Bhimber district, the prime minister said: “When you go to vote on [July] 25, you need to ask the rest of the voters a question about whether the parties they vote for have honest and trustworthy leaders or not. ”

He said the world respects honest people who do justice, citing the example of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who the prime minister said was also respected by his political opponents.

The Prime Minister stressed that while party leaders are not trustworthy, it does not matter whether their candidates are trustworthy. However, he said, if the leader was trustworthy and there were many (dishonest) political candidates, then they would be afraid to do wrongful acts for fear of being arrested and arrested.

At another rally in Mirpur later, Prime Minister Imran reiterated this point and said that it would have been “possible that the PTI nominated a vague candidate, I cannot tell, but I assure you. that anyone who falls under [me], if I myself don’t steal and earn money, how am I going to allow them to? ”

He called on the people to vote without distinction of family, friendship or tribal ties on July 25.

“The vision is greater, it is enough to look at one thing that if the leader of the [candidate] you are voting for is sadiq (honest) and ameen (fair) or not. “

“The courts are free”

In his two speeches, the Prime Minister denounced opposition leaders PML-N and PPP who he said were abroad and did not appear in court. He asked why they did not appear in their cases when the country’s courts were free and also sent government ministers to jail.

Prime Minister Imran further said he did not leave the country when “politically motivated cases” against him were heard by the Supreme Court and provided all the evidence requested.

“I gave all the answers to the court [and] I didn’t run abroad because I didn’t steal, they ran abroad because they had been pillaging the country for 30 years. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1635849/vote-for-the-party-whose-leader-is-honest-and-trustworthy-pm-imran-tells-ajk-youth

