LSI poll: Public confidence in Jokowi’s performance in the face of the pandemic has eroded





Merdeka.com – The Indonesian Institute of Surveys (LSI) has released the latest survey results. Regarding public confidence in the performance of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in the face of the pandemic. As a result, public confidence is eroded. LSI executive director Djayadi Hanan said the downward trend has occurred in the past six months. “There has been a downward trend in the past six months leading up to the implementation of the emergency PPKN, there has been a decline in the level of satisfaction with the performance of the President in management of the epidemic, ”Djayadi Hanan said in an online LSI poll. outing, Sunday (7/18). The survey was conducted using a simple random sampling method. There were 1,200 respondents who were chosen at random. The margin of error for this survey is approximately 2.88 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. As a result, only 4.9% of those surveyed were very satisfied with Jokowi’s performance in the face of the pandemic. There are 59.6% of satisfied respondents. There are 31 percent of respondents who feel dissatisfied and 6.1 percent are very dissatisfied. “59.6% are satisfied with the work of President Joko Widodo in the fight against the epidemic of the Covid-19 virus. About 37.1% are dissatisfied”, said LSI, quoted Sunday (18/7). LSI has shown a decrease in satisfaction percentage over the past 6 months. In August 2020, 65.5% were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. It fell to 64% in September 2020. In October 2020, it fell to 57.9%. In November 2020, it had risen to 66.4% and again to 68.9% in December 2020. Until June 2021, the level of citizen satisfaction was 59.6%. Considering that confidence in the work of the president plays a very important role in ensuring the smooth running of the government’s program to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. “Like the emergency PPKM which is currently being implemented,” he said. This downward trend in trust is evenly distributed across many areas. Including the distribution among demographic classes. For example, depending on the level of education. “Low and high levels of dissatisfaction with education are generally evenly distributed,” he said. In areas that apply emergency PPKM such as DKI Jakarta, the level of public distrust of government tends to be balanced. “In West Java, 44% are also dissatisfied with the president’s management performance. Similarly in Central Java, East Java, 38% (I don’t believe so),” he said. Reporter: Yopi Makdori

Source: Liputan6.com [noe]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/survei-lsi-kepercayaan-publik-terhadap-kinerja-jokowi-tangani-pandemi-tergerus.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos