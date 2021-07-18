Emirates news agency – UAE participates in “Central and South Asia Conference” in Uzbekistan





TACHKENT, July 17, 2021 (WAM) – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the country’s delegation that participated in the international conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges. and opportunities ”, held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on July 15-16, 2021.

The conference brought together more than 600 participants from more than 40 countries, including Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as foreign ministers and government officials from Central Asia and from the South and other countries, as well as leaders of influential regional and international organizations, global financial companies and leading research centers.

In his address to the conference, Al Mazrouei conveyed greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

He also praised the strong relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and the vision of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, which promotes openness to the world, allowing the Uzbek government to change laws to attract investment. and develop the country’s infrastructure.

Investing in infrastructure is a critical foundation for building a sustainable economy and a primary driver for investors to invest in countries, he added.

At the end of his speech, Al Mazrouei invited conference participants to attend Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which will be a unique event bringing together millions of people from around the world in October 2021.

The official UAE delegation included Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Deputy Under Secretary of the Ministry of Economics for Business Affairs, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Abu Dhabi Development Fund.

