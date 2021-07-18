Covid cases ‘could reach 200,000 per day’ as Boris Johnson prepares to lift restrictions





Covid cases could reach 200,000 a day, while a new lockdown may be needed before Christmas, a senior government science adviser has warned. Speaking on the eve of the lifting of the remaining coronavirus measures in England, Professor Neil Ferguson said it was inevitable that the country would experience 100,000 new infections a day in the weeks to come. Professor Ferguson, of Imperial College London and a member of the Sage advisory group, said this would result in 1,000 hospitalizations and that numbers could double at the height of the current wave. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox When asked where the country is heading amid the lifting of restrictions, Professor Ferguson said: It’s very hard to say for sure, but I think 100,000 cases a day are almost inevitable. He pointed out that the easing of measures coincided with the start of the school holidays, which will likely see contact rates among adolescents slow. While stressing that it was very difficult to make accurate predictions, he said: I think it’s almost certain to reach 1,000 hospitalizations per day. It will almost certainly reach 100,000 cases per day. The real question is, can we double that or even more? And this is where the crystal ball starts to fail. We could end up with 2,000 hospitalizations per day, 200,000 cases per day, but it is much less certain. This could lead to a major disruption of [NHS] elective surgery services and cancellation and the growing NHS backlog, he warned. He also raised the possibility of restrictions being reimposed by the government and could neither rule out the prospect of another needed lockdown before Christmas. Clearly, if we find ourselves in the worst case scenario at the high end of modeling and projecting two to three thousand hospital admissions per day, it might be necessary to slow the spread to some extent. Ministers admitted that the peak of the current wave of infections may not arrive until late August or even September. Daily infections reached 48,161 yesterday, the highest number of new cases on a Sunday since early January, while another 740 people were admitted to hospital. The rise in infections has coincided with an increase in abuse targeting NHS staff through denials of masks who do not want to wear masks in hospital. While masks are advisory in most contexts as of today [Monday], they are still legally required in hospitals. But Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told Times Radio that NHS leaders are seeing a growing number of very aggressive and determined members of the public asserting what they believe is their right not to wear a mask, to not to distance oneself socially, not to observe the rules in terms of visiting rules. Because we’re about to strike Freedom Day. And that’s before Freedom Day was even struck, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/neil-ferguson-covid-cases-boris-johnson-prepares-lift-restrictions-1109610 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos