Trump attacks British Open organizers





Former President Donald Trump has slammed the organizers of the British Open golf tournament for hosting it at the Royal St Georges Golf Club in Kent, England, instead of its Scottish Turnberry golf course.

I spent some time watching the Open Championship (formerly known as the British Open), and it’s great! Mr Trump said in an email from his post-presidential office.

But as almost every great player, sports commentator and golf enthusiast knows, the best venue and course at the Open is Turnberry, Scotland. It really is a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point the players will be there, he added.

Mentioning himself in the third person, Mr Trump claimed his Scottish route was not chosen for the Open because they considered a wonderful person, and several times club champion, named Donald J Trump, to be too controversial. , this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News Media.

Remember, however, that controversy only makes things hotter. Regardless, Turnberry is also the course where the greatest game of all time was played, nicknamed The Du.[e]l in the Sun, which boils down to an Open between the great Jack Nicklaus and the great Tom Watson.

The Battle of Turnberry at the 106th Open between Mr Nicklaus and Mr Watson took place in July 1977.

The golf course has been owned by the Trump Organization since 2014. Mr. Trump, whose mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump was Scottish-American, reportedly paid $ 63 million for the course.

The Royal St Georges in the south-east of England, the course chosen for the 149th Open, has been criticized by some players.

It’s not my favorite place we’ve played, said US professional golfer Brooks Koepka earlier this week. Whether it’s a few shots at nothing, a few blind tee shots, or shots where you can’t really see much. I’m not too much of a fan of it.

Turnberry is on the ocean with the most spectacular holes, sight lines, shots and ocean views of any course in the world, Mr. Trump continued.

Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson take shelter from a storm on the last day of the British Open held at the Turnberry Golf Club on July 9, 1977 in Ayr, Scotland.

(Getty Images)

In the wake of the Jan.6 insurgency and riot on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob, many companies cut ties with Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization.

The Open, the only major in Europe, has been played at Turnberry four times, most recently in 2009.

Documents filed in the UK by the company Mr Trumps show that approximately $ 100 million was spent to improve the course, as well as other expenses, as a result of the acquisition.

It’s a shame that the phenomenal connections of Turnberry Golf, the best in the world, remain empty during the open championships, when much lesser courses are on display. Well, life is moving on! One day, the Open will return to Turnberry, Mr. Trump concluded.

