Kashmiris determined to move forward to bring struggle to logical end: Qureshi





MIRPUR: “The Kashmiris are a living nation and they are determined to move forward to secure their destination of freedom,” said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan’s top leaders Tehreeek e Insaf (PTI) .

Addressing a massive public meeting held as part of the PTI election campaign for the AJK general election slated for July 25 here on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has established himself as a bold leader and courageous of Pakistan and the true ambassador of Kashmir the importance of the prompt settlement of the Kashmir issue to the whole world under his bold spirit and eternal determination that he would not bow or put himself up for sale in the interest of national superior of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the guest of honor on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said Indian media were extremely afraid of Imran Khan.

The Foreign Minister said the time has come to speak out against the reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by Indian occupation forces in illegally occupied Indian Jammu Kashmir (IIOJ & K).

Shah Mahmood called on the people to make the PTI a complete success in the general elections scheduled to pave the way for the emergence of the PTI government in Azad Jammu Kashmir with a landslide victory.

Addressing the congregation, Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he had come here to call for the vote only on behalf of Imran Khan, who he added made a living the name of Kashmir all over the world because of its unmistakable, daring and courageous character. position on Kashmir.

Withering Nawaz Shareef, Sheikh Rasheed said NS left the country to get the drug but did not return.

Rasheed said the Kashmiris will never recover Kashmir as they will spare no effort to bring the struggle to its logical end under any circumstances. Sheikh Rasheed said that since Imran Khan emerges in Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 25 thanks to the landslide victory of the PTI in the scheduled AJK polls, the triumph of the PTI in the elections will be especially celebrated in illegally occupied Indian Jammu Kashmir.

The PTI leader called on the people to vote for Imran Khan, making the PTI a complete success by putting the bat party symbol in the polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the former AJK Prime Minister and the PTI candidate of the Mirpur city constituency, the lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, praised the intelligence and the high capacities of Imran Khan raising the issue of Kashmir in all relevant forums around the world including the United Nations General Assembly, Security Council, OIC and United Nations Commission on Human Rights with emphasis on the early granting of the internationally recognized right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sultan continued that when the world pressured India to take up the issues through talks with Pakistan, Imran Khan categorically said that talks could take place but only on Kashmir.

PTI Chairman AJK further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only become the Ambassador of Kashmir, but also intends the socio-economic progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir in accordance with the needs of the modern age.

Sultan stressed that this great gesture of Khan could be appreciated through the fact that he doubled the budget of Azad Jammu Kashmir despite the presence of the PML (N) in power in the AJK.

Sultan said that the handing over of health cards by the PTI-led government to the people of AJK in every nook and cranny of the state was proof enough of the love and affection that Prime Minister Imran Khan has for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the PML-N electoral rally addressed by its leader Maryam Safdar Nawaz Shareef to the same location on Saturday evening, PTI chief lawyer AJK Sultan said that the people of Mirpur totally declined their request, stating that voters of Mirpur cannot stand, what he called, dacoits and burglars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/793843/kashmiris-determined-to-proceed-ahead-to-bring-their-struggle-to-its-logical-end-qureshi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos