Updates from HT: Chhattisgarh Government Orders Investigation of Suspended IPS Agent, All Latest News | Latest India News

Chhattisgarh government orders investigation into 3 cases against suspended IPS agent GP Singh

The Chhattisgarh government has ordered investigations into three different cases against GP Singh, a suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was also convicted of sedition, officials confirmed on Sunday. Read more

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour in isolated places

Light to moderate rains swept across parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief from the continuing heatwave. IMD said the nation’s capital will experience mostly cloudy skies with moderate rains or thunderstorms. Read more

Are the $ 3 billion Indian taxpayers in Afghanistan disappearing? Tharoor asks the Center

Top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stepped up his attack on the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its domestic and foreign policy ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Read more

The Result of Hard Work: Coach Dravid Welcomes Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan to Indian ODI Team

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and goalkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made their ODI debuts on Sunday in the opening match of the 3-game series against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Read more

Kapil Sharma reunites with Krushna and Bharti Singh for The Kapil Sharma Show: “A New Beginning with All the Old Faces”

Kapil Sharma has brought together co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the next stop on his popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. Read more

What Prime Minister Modi said at the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a multi-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi said healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament. Watch