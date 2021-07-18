Politics
Updates from HT: Chhattisgarh Government Orders Investigation of Suspended IPS Agent, All Latest News | Latest India News
Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.
Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.
Chhattisgarh government orders investigation into 3 cases against suspended IPS agent GP Singh
The Chhattisgarh government has ordered investigations into three different cases against GP Singh, a suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was also convicted of sedition, officials confirmed on Sunday. Read more
Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour in isolated places
Light to moderate rains swept across parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief from the continuing heatwave. IMD said the nation’s capital will experience mostly cloudy skies with moderate rains or thunderstorms. Read more
Are the $ 3 billion Indian taxpayers in Afghanistan disappearing? Tharoor asks the Center
Top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stepped up his attack on the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its domestic and foreign policy ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Read more
The Result of Hard Work: Coach Dravid Welcomes Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan to Indian ODI Team
Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and goalkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made their ODI debuts on Sunday in the opening match of the 3-game series against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Read more
Kapil Sharma reunites with Krushna and Bharti Singh for The Kapil Sharma Show: “A New Beginning with All the Old Faces”
Kapil Sharma has brought together co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the next stop on his popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. Read more
What Prime Minister Modi said at the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a multi-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi said healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament. Watch
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-chhattisgarh-govt-orders-probe-against-suspended-ips-officer-and-all-the-latest-news-101626619417051-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]