Outdoor Sports Festival held at Sat Glacial Lakes in Hakkari

The lakes of the Sat glacier on the Kiyaka mountains in Yksekova, which have been declared a “National Park” under the decision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan published in the Official Gazette, come alive with cultural, artistic and sports activities. The festival, which was organized for the second time by the Cilo Sat Lakes and Glaciers Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Association (CISAD), with the support of the governor’s office, in order to bring the natural beauties of the region to tourism and to contribute promotion of the region, was colorful.

At the festival attended by nearly 1000 local and foreign nature lovers and sportsmen and women, campers gathered around the campfire in the evening and had fun dancing the halay to the sound of Turkish and Kurdish folk songs.

Paragliding, canoeing and mountain biking activities also organized

Activities such as hiking, paragliding, canoeing, swimming and mountain biking were also held at the festival, which drew a lot of attention.

Governor and Deputy Mayor Dris Akbyk visited the festival area with the Commander of Yksekova 3rd Infantry Division, Major General Muammer Alper, Governor of Yksekova District and Deputy Mayor Osman Doramac , the commander of the provincial gendarmerie, Brigadier General Ahmet Kavuku and some business leaders.

In his speech here, Akbyk said that they organized the second nature sports festival in the region with CSAD.

Akbyk thanked everyone who contributed to the festival and participants and said, I would like to thank our citizens who came here to see these beauties from all over Turkey. Unfortunately, these are the places where the terrorist organization, which wanted to harm the Kurds, Turks and Turkey, ran and trained. But fortunately, today, neither in Hakkari nor in these mountains, even the “t” of terrorism can be mentioned at an altitude of 3. Not a single terrorist is here. Hopefully we will fight with our security forces and the people of Hakkari until there are no more terrorists. mentionned.

Despite the pandemic, there is an incredible demand

Akbyk said the security forces were providing security in all parts of the country and outside the borders with the support of the population.

This year, there is incredible demand despite the pandemic, especially with the advent of peace. There is interest in our mountains, Sat Lakes, Reko Pass, Cennet Hell Valley. This view is only in the Alps, in the Himalayas. Hopefully together we will bring this potential to the economy and tourism of the Hakkians and Turkey. Our security forces provide the highest level of security in these mountains. As a State of the Republic of Turkey, we as a State of the Republic of Turkey strive to lead the children of Hakkari, the children of Cilo, the children of Sat and the children of Zap to kindness. and beauty, so as not to feed them to the wolf and not to go to evil and violence.

CSAD President Azad lmez also explained that as an association they aim to present the city’s natural beauties to Turkey and the world.

Recalling that they organized the first festival in 2018 with the participation of 150 people, lmez said: This year we had more than 800 participants. 400 of them came from outside the province. Many cities across the country participated. It is a very beautiful celebration. he said.

Aye Kartal, who participated in the zmir festival, said the area is a place to see and said: We have set up tents here with over a thousand people. We are here with many mountaineering clubs. We are all brothers, we all have fun together. We live the 4 seasons together. mentionned.

Tuba zacan, who was from Adana, said that they had come to the area with prejudices, but they saw that this prejudice was unfounded and said: This place is beautiful, a natural wonder. There is a great atmosphere. We had a great night. We woke up on a very different morning. used the sentences.

Akbyk and his companions then danced the halay and canoe with the nature lovers.

The national medical rescue teams (UMKE), 112 emergency health services and the teams of the presidency of disaster and emergency management (AFAD) were also present at the festival, the mayor of ukurca Ensar Dndar, provincial director of youth and sports Emin Yldrm, provincial director of national education Bilal Gr, the provincial director of culture and tourism dris Aacanolu, the provincial director of AFAD Resul Karadeniz and representatives of some non-governmental organizations.