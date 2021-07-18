US appeal to international community to help achieve freedom becomes main political trend on social media RT USA News





The #SOSUSA hashtag became one of Twitter’s top political trends over the weekend, as thousands of Americans posted a call for freedom in the United States and protesting against poverty, police brutality and human deprivation. free health care.

Many of the posts were in response to videos of a Los Angeles police officer shooting a protester in the face at close range with a rubber bullet and attacking other protesters with batons. Several tweets by self-proclaimed American Communists called on foreign leaders, including Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to condemn American police brutality or even “release” the country. #SOSUSA The American oligarchy must receive a strong message from the international community so that it immediately ceases its human rights violations and crimes against humanity. https://t.co/UMySWa2Rmh – EDUCATE. ORGANIZE. SHAKE. | (@ MountainChen4) July 18, 2021 “Police violence against protesters in the United States highlights the urgent need for intervention and regime change,” a user said. Other articles have focused on poverty in the United States, the lack of free health care in the country during Covid-19 and homelessness. #SOSUSA Millions of internal American refugees displaced by their capitalist dictatorship. Those lucky enough to avoid living in tents often live in substandard caravans or very old dilapidated buildings. Millions of people live at home with extended families. Help us EU / China / UN! pic.twitter.com/JkLHR278yZ – Flying House (@TheFlyingHouse) July 18, 2021 Joe Bidens’ state security thugs attack and injure journalists whose only crime is daring to document the cruelty and brutal application of the neoliberal system of capitalism that has failed the working class in all countries where he was tried. #SOSUSAhttps://t.co/SFSLhEeKWM – Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) July 18, 2021 “Dear Xi Jinping, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Kim Jong Un and the groups of friends in defense of the Charter of the United Nations. The United States is a failed state. Citizens are slaughtered in the streets and denied health care if they are poor as the government destroys nations abroad ”, Socialist writer Danny Haiphong tweeted. “Please intervene! “ Dear Xi Jinping, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Kim Jong Un and the groups of friends in defense of the Charter of the United Nations. The United States is a failed state. Citizens are slaughtered in the streets and denied health care if they are poor while the government destroys nations abroad. Thanks for intervening ! #SOSUSA – Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) July 18, 2021 Left Flank Veterans, a group of anti-war and anti-capitalist US Army veterans, also called the “International community” at “Respond to this authoritarian state”, add, “The American people yearn for freedom! The United States spends billions on corrupt authoritarian police that oppress the people. The international community must respond to this authoritarian state. The American people yearn for freedom! #SOSUSApic.twitter.com/Y5hoxcmSxz – Left flank veterans (@LeftFlankVets) July 18, 2021 Some of the calls have reached overseas, with South Korean journalist Joshua Cho responding, “To the people of the United States who suffer under the authoritarian regime: we hear you. We see you. “ “Know that you have the support of millions of people around the world who watch you endure your suffering with great optimism. Freedom is a never-ending fight ”, He continued. To the people of the United States who suffer under the authoritarian regime: We hear you. We see you. Know that you have the support of millions of people around the world who watch you endure your suffering with great optimism. Freedom is a never-ending fight #SOSUSAhttps://t.co/OfeQg0SsFx – Jos || (@ JoshC0301) July 17, 2021 The social media trend began in response to the hashtag #CubaSOS, which has been used by American politicians and Cuban exiles to highlight pro-American protests and demand American intervention against the Cuban government. Cuba’s own managing director for US affairs asked on Twitter on Saturday whether “humanitarian intervention” in the state of Florida is “in order” after it was revealed that Florida accounts for 20% of new Covid-19 cases in the United States.



Cuba’s director of U.S. affairs asks if humanitarian response is in order as Florida becomes Covid-19 hotspot





