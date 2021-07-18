8 dead as car falls into Maha’s Nandurbar gorge; PM Modi announces relief of Rs 2 Lakh to relatives of the deceased





Eight people were killed on Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Nandurbar district in northern Maharashtra, police said. The incident happened in the afternoon near Dhadgaon in the district, about 450 km from Mumbai, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of human life in the incident and said that Rs 2 lakh would be handed over to the relatives of the deceased. “Tragic news from Nandurbar, Maharashtra. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in an accident. Prayers with the wounded. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the deceased’s next of kin. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured, ”he said in a tweet. Tragic news from Nandurbar, Maharashtra. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in an accident. Prayers with the wounded. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the deceased’s next of kin. Rs. 50,000 would be handed over to the injured: PM arenarendramodi– PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021 The car was on its way to the village of Sindhimal from Toranmal, a hill station in the district, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fell into the gorge, police said. , adding that a few occupants managed to jump out of the vehicle in no time. Sources from the police control room said some people were injured in the incident and were being treated at Toranmal hospital. Mhasawad Police Station staff are investigating and further details are awaited. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

