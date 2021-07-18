Politics
KMT infected with China disease
On July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its centenary.
Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairmen Lien Chan () and Hung Hsiu-chu (), as well as first People’s Party chairman James Soong () and new party chairman Wu Cherng-dean (), have co-signed a telegram to Beijing to show their support and congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping () and the CCP.
Lien and Hung led the KMT in the days following the death of former President Chiang Ching-kuo (), and Soong has been called Chiang’s chosen heir.
Most of these politicians no longer have a political future in Taiwan, and KMT President Johnny Chiang (), who still cares about the support of Taiwanese voters, has not joined them.
After fleeing China in 1949, the KMT and Chiang Kai-shek () first declared that the Republic of China (ROC) was dead, but then, in the name of anti-communism, they moved on and have set up their dictatorship in Taiwan.
They said the government would go through three stages, from military rule and political tutelage to constitutional rule, but then, as an excuse to block democratization, they implemented the temporary arrangements in place during the period of national mobilization to the repression of the communist rebellion ().
The KMT left its bloody imprint on Taiwan during the era of White Terror that followed the 228 incident.
Lien owed much of his position of power to his mid-mountain setting, a term that describes the Taiwanese who left for China during the Japanese colonial period and returned after World War II as well as the status of his father, Lien Chen-tung. (), who was accused by Taiwanese writer Wu Cho-liu () of cooperating with the KMT government after the war.
Lien Chan was defeated in the 2000 presidential election after Soong ran against him as an independent candidate, dividing the vote of the Pan-Blue camps and paving the way for Chen Shui-bian ().
In 2004, Lien Chan ran for vice president again on a joint ticket with Soong, only to be defeated again. Subsequently, he sided with China, becoming the poster child for China’s united front war against Taiwan.
In the controversial 2000 election, supporters of Lien Chan, saying his appointment showed the KMT going beyond its colonial mentality, were wrong about him.
How is Lien Chan Taiwanese and different from Soong?
In 1964, Peng Ming-min (), along with Hsieh Tsung-min () and Wei Ting-chao (), wrote a Formosa Self-Salvation Declaration.
Peng had been a UN delegate and was aware that the notion of the continued existence of ROCs was problematic.
Peng then pleaded for Taiwan’s independence from abroad, while Lee Teng-hui () joined the KMT to fight for Taiwan at home and later became president.
Pengs ‘statement is still golden advice, and Lees’ Taiwanization of the ROC was also a kind of Taiwanese self-salvation.
Former Foreign Minister George Yeh () and former UN Ambassador Chiang Ting-fu () were solid intellectuals.
During the first decades of the KMT’s rule in Taiwan, they sincerely spoke the truth, but later sycophants gained influence.
It is perhaps not strange that the KMT no longer remembers the two Chiangs, and that former party officials and military leaders look to China to flatter its president.
During the period of martial law, the KMT accused anyone with a dissenting opinion of being a Communist. Today, KMT members are begging the CCP for help, a party that wants to see the end of Taiwan and the KMT.
From being anti-Communist to surrendering to the CCP and even joining Beijing, Lien Chan and Soong still crave the presidency so badly that they have run for office twice.
It is this disease of China and the poison of power that is destroying Taiwan. God only knows what the Chinese see in these rogue politicians.
Lee Min-yung is a poet.
Translated by Perry Svensson
