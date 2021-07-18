We look forward to a productive session, says Prime Minister Modi after all-party meeting









New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): After the multi-stakeholder meeting held in Parliament on Sunday ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he looked forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as constructively discussed.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held in Parliament on Sunday one day before the start of the monsoon session.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, among the key leaders present at the multi-party meeting were Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress leader Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congressman from Trinamool Derek O ‘Brien and Tiruchi Siva from DMK.

“Attended the all-party meeting before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be constructively debated and discussed,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.



According to the statement from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting that valuable suggestions had been made by MPs and that there should be a meaningful discussion in both chambers. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions collectively.

The Prime Minister added that, in accordance with “our traditions of a healthy democracy, questions concerning the people should be raised amicably and the government should be given the opportunity to respond to these discussions. It is everyone’s responsibility to create such a conducive environment. ”

He called for healthy discussions in parliament and sought cooperation from the leaders of all political parties. He said that the people’s representatives really know the situations on the ground, and therefore their participation in the discussions enriches the decision-making process.

“More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the multi-party meeting and suggested what topics should be discussed. Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the suggestions of all representatives, including those of the opposition, are very valuable, ”said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Pralhad Joshi.

“At the multi-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament. He said the government is ready to discuss any matter if it is raised in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures.” Joshi added.

Prime Minister Modi said most parliamentarians have been vaccinated and hoped that this would help to undertake activities in parliament with confidence.

A multi-stakeholder meeting is a standard procedure that takes place before the start of each session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF attended the all parties meeting.

The monsoon session of Parliament 2021 will start from Monday and run until August 13. The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda for the monsoon session.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sessions of the session, 31 government business points including 29 bills and 2 financial points will be discussed. Six bills will be introduced to replace the ordinances. (ANI)

