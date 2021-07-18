They have just left us: Greece is accused of having left migrants adrift





ON BOARD A TURKISH COAST GUARD VESSEL Wet and shaken, the women and children were first pulled aboard the Turkish patrol boat, followed by the men and other children. A 7-year-old girl in striped leggings, Heliah Nazari, shivered uncontrollably as she sat on the deck. An older woman threw up in a plastic bag. These were two of 20 Afghan asylum seekers who had drifted in the dark, abandoned in rudderless rafts for four hours before the Turkish Coast Guard reached them. Hours earlier, they were resting in a forest on the Greek island of Lesvos when they were arrested by Greek police officers who confiscated their documents, money and cellphones and transported them to sea.

They kicked us all, even children, women, men and everyone else, said Ashraf Salih, 21, telling their story. They didn’t say anything, they just left us. They weren’t human at all. Turkish coastguard officials described it as a clear case rarely seen by journalists of the illegal push-backs that have now become a regular feature of the dangerous cat-and-mouse game between the two countries over thousands of continuing migrants. to attempt the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands as a route to Europe.

For more than a year, Turkey has turned a blind eye to migrants, allowing them to attempt the sea crossing to Greece. This country has resorted to the forced expulsion of migrants, the deactivation of their boats and their return to Turkey when they are taken at sea. Increasingly, Greece is even expelling asylum seekers who have reached its islands, forcing them to board life rafts and towing them into Turkish waters, as the compassion many Greeks had shown in previous waves of migration gave way to anger and exhaustion. The tactic of so-called push-backs has been categorically denounced by refugee organizations and European officials as a violation of international law and fundamental European values. The Greek government denies having repelled migrants, while insisting on its right to protect its borders.

Many cases have been investigated, including by the European Union, Greece’s Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said last week and reports have found no evidence of a violation of the fundamental rights of the EU. Philippe Leclerc, head of the United Nations refugee agency in Turkey, said his office had presented evidence, including accounts of violence and family separation to the Greek mediator, demanding that the cases be brought to the attention of an investigation, without result. The two countries are at an impasse, with Turkey demanding that Greece end refoulements first, and Greece demanding that Turkey first take back 1,400 migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected, Mr. Leclerc.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been widely accused of precipitating the crisis, when in February last year he announced he was opening his country’s borders to migrants to travel to Europe. Turkish officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the move was taken to draw the world’s attention to Turkey’s burden by hosting some four million asylum seekers from other nations. Over 3.6 million Syrians. , as well as 400,000 others from Afghanistan, Asia and the Middle East. It is the largest refugee community in the world and has taken control of the entire suburb of Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. But the action has been interpreted in Greece as a kind of blackmail to extort money and other concessions from the European Union on a range of issues.

This has led to clashes between migrants and Greek border guards at the Turkish-Greek border and prompted the conservative Greek government to adopt aggressive new measures against migrants, including refoulements. Greece has struggled to cope with the influx of more than 100,000 asylum seekers and overcrowded refugee camps on its islands, while other European countries have done little to share the burden. But Turkish officials stress that the numbers Greece manages are nothing compared to the extent of the pressure on Turkey. Resentment against migrants in Turkey has grown as economic conditions have deteriorated, threatening Mr. Erdogan’s political position. In turn, he rose up against richer states that are shirking their responsibilities to the world’s refugees and not doing enough to end the conflicts that drive them away.

Frustrated after more than a year recovering thousands of migrants left behind by their Greek counterparts, the Turkish coastguard recently invited journalists aboard a patrol boat to witness what they called Greek violations. Obviously they were repulsed, Lt. Cmdr. Sadun Ozdemir, the commander of the Turkish Coast Guard’s North Aegean Group, said after his crew rescued the 20 Afghans. They did not come from the sky.

He said the Greek vessel likely towed the rafts deep into Turkish territorial waters before drifting them, which he said was a further violation. One raft was overloaded and the thin bottom was leaking, he said. This boat could have sunk in a minute or two, and maybe they can’t swim and they drowned. As often happens, the Turkish crew received an email from their Greek counterparts indicating that migrants were drifting in the area, an apparent effort by the Greeks to mitigate the loss of life, but something the Turks say is a sign implicit in Greek guilt. Tommy Olsen, who heads the Aegean Boat Report, a Norwegian nonprofit that tracks migrant arrivals to the Greek islands, confirmed through photographs and electronic data that members of the group were on the island of Lesbos that day.

A local photographer also took photos of some of them in front of a Greek church, a landmark in the south of the island. Another photograph showed Mr. Salih and his mother resting by the fence of a house, with the girl in striped leggings drinking juice and smiling.

The pushbacks are also damaging relations between the Greek and Turkish coast guards and interfering with work against drug and human trafficking, Commander Ozdemir said. Commercial vessels as well as navy and coastguard vessels pass through the northern Aegean Sea and could easily collide with small rafts and boats, which have no lights or means of navigation, he added. This thing we call pushback in English is a very innocent expression, he said. But the action was anything but, he said, hoping to convey how desperate the situation is. Interviews with migrants rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard in several incidents over four nights revealed the scale of Greek violations and the growing desperation of migrants.

A group of 18 people, from Africa and the Middle East, were rescued after an engine failure.

Muhammad Nasir, 29, said he fled the war in Yemen after his father died. He was trying to join his uncle in Britain. He said he had been pushed back seven times by the Greek Coast Guard; it was his eighth attempt. For three months, I’ve been trying, he said, his voice cracking. I feel disappointed. I cannot stay in Turkey, I have no job and my family is waiting for me to help them. An Afghan teenager with a leg injury, Reyhan Ahmedi, 16, was recovered after six hours of sailing alone after being deported by Greece. He said he fled his home in the southern Afghan town of Gereshk as Taliban attacks escalated. When he learned that his house had been bombed and that he could not reach his parents, he decided to make an offer to reach Europe. I thought I had to get away from Afghanistan and find myself a better future, he said. I want to study.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/18/world/europe/greece-migrants-turkey-adrift.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos