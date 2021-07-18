Chinese emissary and FM visit Chinese injured in Dasu bus incident





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong visited CMH Rawalpindi on Sunday and asked for information on Chinese nationals injured in the deadly Dasu bus incident, the military said.

At least 13 people – nine Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis – were killed and more than two dozen others injured on Wednesday morning when a shuttle in which they were traveling plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board.

The bus was carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers to a tunnel under construction at the Dasu hydroelectric project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

During today’s visit to the hospital, the foreign minister inquired about injured Chinese nationals and wished them a speedy recovery, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

Qureshi assured injured Chinese nationals of government support and medical care.

Ambassador Nong Rong, speaking on the occasion, said China and Pakistan will continue to cooperate more closely to jointly tackle all challenges.

Earlier on his arrival, the CMH commander, Major General Muhammad Aleem, briefed visiting dignitaries on the medical care provided to the injured.

On Saturday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid assured Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi that the investigation into the Kohistan bus tragedy was underway at the highest level on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and had entered in the final stage.

“The Chinese investigation team enjoys full support,” Rashid said. “All Chinese workers in Pakistan would enjoy rock-solid security,” the minister said in a phone call with the Chinese minister.

The two sides also agreed that no hostile element could spoil relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran also spoke with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and assured him that the Pakistani government would spare no effort to thoroughly investigate the incident.

“He [prime minister] assured that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident, ”said a statement from the prime minister’s office detailing the phone call between the two prime ministers.

