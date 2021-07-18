Egypt, China discuss strengthening strategic partnership on 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations – Politics – Egypt

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday affirmed Egypt’s concern to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Cairo and Beijing, especially since this year coincides with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in Egypt. -Chinese.

El-Sisi’s remarks came on Sunday at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang.

Throughout the 65 years, the relationship has witnessed prolonged cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields, as well as benefiting from the Chinese experience, which is an achievement that the world seeks to achieve. study with the aim of promoting a comprehensive development approach for the prosperity and well-being of peoples, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi welcomed the Chinese minister to Egypt and asked him to convey his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For his part, the Chinese minister sent El-Sisi a verbal message from President Xi Jinping, which notably affirmed China’s will to continue to develop its strategic relations with Egypt.

Wang Yi underlined his country’s respect and appreciation for Egypt and its president in light of his central role as a pillar of stability in the Middle East, and China’s strong support for Egypt. in the efforts of comprehensive development, the fight against terrorism and the achievement of security and stability in the region, the statement said.

Regarding the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries at the international level, Wang Yi confirmed the acceptance of Egypt’s membership as a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) , which deals with coordination and cooperation in the areas of counterterrorism and extremism, energy and science.

In addition, Rady said the meeting discussed prospects for improving aspects of cooperation between the two countries, both welcoming the coordination that has taken place at the highest level since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

This coordination led to the signing of the agreement for the local joint manufacture of the vaccine against the coronavirus “Sinovac”, which supports the strategy of nationalization of the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry in Egypt.

The two sides expressed their aspiration to continue the fruitful cooperation between the two countries at all levels with the aim of strengthening international efforts to deal with the repercussions of the pandemic, the presidential spokesman noted.

El-Sisi also underlined the concern to benefit from the distinguished Chinese expertise in supporting development programs, activities and national projects in the country, especially in light of the modern infrastructure that Egypt currently enjoys. , which is part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. , as well as the important role played by the “Sino-Egyptian Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone” in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as a successful model of investment cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

The latest developments related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) were also discussed at Sunday’s meeting, Rady said.

El-Sisi underscored Egypt’s strong position in preserving its water security represented by its historic rights to the waters of the Nile by entering into a legally binding agreement to fulfill and operate the GERD which achieves the interests of all in an equitable manner. , noted Rady.

The Chinese Foreign Minister made it clear that his country fully understands the critical importance of the Nile to Egypt, and therefore, China would continue to be interested in reaching a resolution of this issue in a manner that responds in the interests of all parties, the statement said.

