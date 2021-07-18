Does Boris Johnsons elevate his rhetoric in deceiving someone? | Letters





Critics of the Prime Ministers’ upgrade speech missed a very positive element (Boris Johnson’s upgrade speech maligned for lack of substance, July 15). Mr. Johnson admitted that investing in areas where house prices are already very high and transport is already congested and overfeeding those areas, especially in London and the South East, would drive up prices and force people to move to already overheated areas. These words effectively torpedoed the ridiculous and destructive plan of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc government. The five predominantly rural counties at risk for the most part enjoy above-average prosperity and productivity, and do not need the million homes the government wants to dump on productive farmland there. The vast public investment proposed should be reallocated to places that would actually benefit from it.

Jon reeds

Smart Growth United Kingdom The process of leveling by Johnson governments also appears to involve a new raid 1.9 billion from the Miners’ Pension Plan. This, while making a significant contribution to the welfare and economy of former mining areas, also pays some miners less than one per week, as a reward for their years of service in the mines. Johnson’s plans are clearly based on the old idea of ​​stealing from the poor to pay the rich!

Bill Newman

Royston, South Yorkshire The most significant contribution to leveling lately has been the Sure Start program, which Conservative governments have gutted. Without any commitment to completely restore this program, any talk about upgrading can only be smoke and mirrors. The Prime Minister’s speech, devoid of any concrete substance, amply confirmed the hypocrisy of the high-sounding phrase.

John brind

Hethersett, Norfolk Spending $ 50 million on libraries would do more to lift the youth and the poor out of poverty and provide opportunities for as many people as possible than spending $ 50 million on football fields, which at best is likely to give a few. dozens of working class boys access to unprecedented wealth. , while leaving the rest in the same old misery, with nothing but fantasies of success to feed on.

Rob lowe

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire The conclusion of Zoe Williams’ skit on Boris Johnson’s upgrade speech (July 15), in which she says he has a neck like jockey bullshit, made me think of jockey bullshit for the premiere. times for ages. Then I saw that Greg Woods’ tips in three consecutive horse races at Haydock were Somewhere Secret, Macho Pride, and Lucky Shake. Surely a sign? While the second horse won and the third came third, the first was eighth and my 5 spaffed accumulator was just used as a reminder that the only reason the Conservatives have bigger balls than the Socialists is because they sell more tickets.

Father Alec Mitchell

Holyhead, Anglesey Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, claims Boris Johnson is not fooling anyone with his sound clips. On the contrary, he is successfully deceiving millions of people, millions of people who vote for him, millions that Labor somehow fails to reach or inspire.

Peter Kaan

Exeter, Devon Do you have an opinion on everything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/18/is-boris-johnsons-levelling-up-rhetoric-fooling-anyone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos