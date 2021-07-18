The centers’ vaccination program had collapsed miserably, says Prithviraj Chavan





At the freezing pace, only 15 crore of the population will get the hang of it before the end of the year, Maharashtra’s former chief minister said.



Noting that the centers’ immunization program had sunk miserably, former chief minister and congressman Prithviraj Chavan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop praising himself for breaking immunization records and focus on picking up the pace. Mr Chavan said here that after more than 180 days of deployment, only 32 crore people took one dose while just 8.15 crore citizens across the country took both doses. With more variations in the virus reported, unless the Center accelerates the rate of inoculation, the danger of new infections cannot be avoided in my constituency Karad South [in Satara]I have come across reports that people who have taken both doses are re-infected. At this freezing rate, only 15 crore of the population will be vaccinated before the end of the year, he said. Mr Chavan expressed concern that even if the vaccination rate doubled, only 25 million people would be fully vaccinated by December 31. The central government has completely mismanaged the vaccination program and its effects are now being felt on the economy. The full effects of the prime minister’s misguided vaccine diplomacy are only apparent now, he said. He lambasted the Center for failing to control rising fuel prices, arguing that relentlessly raising excise and customs duties on gasoline and diesel was tantamount to plundering the public. The price of gasoline increased by 23% compared to previous years, the price of the liter, while diesel and LPG increased by 28% and 41% respectively. From January of this year until now, gasoline and diesel prices have risen no less than 66 times while in more than 250 cities gasoline prices have exceeded 100 per liter, c is incredible, said Chavan. Appalling political decisions Noticing that the common man was crushed by the Centre’s appalling political decisions on fuel, he alleged that a misconception was being spread by the BJP-run Center about its inability to do anything against rising prices. fuel. The Center claims that there is nothing to be done because the fuel is imported from abroad. But it’s wrong. Costs only rise due to the Center’s increase in excise and customs duties in 2014, just as the UPA led by Manmohan Singh left the scene and the BJP took over, l The excise duty on gasoline was 9.48 per liter. Today it rose to 32.90, an increase of 316%, said Chavan. Likewise, the excise duty on diesel has seen a staggering 840% increase over the past seven years, from 3.80 per liter to 32. During the Modi government’s seven-year tenure, 23 crore families were pushed into the BPL category as opposed to the Congress-led UPA tenure, in which we raised 14 crore families above BPL through an array of diets. welfare, he said. Mr Chavan said the economy had started its downward spiral long before the pandemic-induced depression set in. Over the past seven quarters, the economy has steadily collapsed. It started from the misguided decision to demonetize the Center and the pandemic, coupled with more political blunders, only made matters worse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/s-vaccination-programme-had-foundered-miserably-says-prithviraj-chavan/article35395587.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos