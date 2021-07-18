No country with a begging bowl can become a great nation (Pakistan PM)





ANI | Update: July 18, 2021 4:45 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Having failed to address the issue of the simmering situation on the border with Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops, Prime Minister Imran Khan chose Saturday, during a campaign rally in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK), to target India rather than respond to major concerns of the international community to act against UN-designated terrorist organizations operating from its territory. Addressing a public meeting in the Bagh area of ​​the PoK, ahead of the PoK elections, Khan made special mention of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his concerns about the group’s ideology, despite his absence in the electoral politics in India. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he called himself “the brand ambassador of Kashmiris” on all international forums, Ary News reported. This attack on Prime Minister Modi and India comes days after Khan evaded questions about his role regarding the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan and sought to blame “the RSS ideology” for the stalled talks with the India over concerns over its support for cross-border terrorism. Khan, who was in Tashkent to attend the Central and South Asian conference, was questioned by ANI on the sidelines of the event whether talks and terror can go hand in hand. “I can tell India that we have waited a long time for us to live as civilized neighbors. But what can we do? The SSR ideology has stood in the way,” Khan told ANI.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday blasted Pakistan for its links with groups of terrorist organizations and said intelligence reports more than 10,000 “jihadist” fighters entered Afghanistan during the month. latest. Ghani even said that Imran Khan’s Pakistan had failed to convince the Taliban to “negotiate seriously” in the ongoing peace talks. At the conference on connectivity in Central and South Asia, Ghani also called on Pakistan to use its “influence and influence for peace and cessation of hostilities.” amid increased Taliban violence. Fresh from the Tashkent conference, where Khan was castigated by Ghani, the Pakistani prime minister avoided the crisis situation in the neighbor next door, during his electoral rally in the Bagh region. In addition, Khan did not address recent incidents of domestic terrorism, including the Lahore explosion and the one in Upper Kohistan District, in which Chinese engineers were killed. Without responding to the accusations which have been leveled by the international community of Pakistan which provides continued support to the Taliban, Khan said he was waging a “holy war” for the future of the young Pakistani generations by putting the powerful under the net. legal. The United States continues to urge Pakistan to take decisive and irreversible action against banned terrorist groups. Pending this action, the United States suspended security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018, with few exceptions for U.S. national security interests. The United States has been one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Pakistan. Stepping away from major issues of growing inflation and crippling economy, Pakistan’s prime minister, in his speech, admitted that previous governments had always sought either aid or loans and had never tried to steal money. their own wings. “No country with a begging bowl can become a great nation,” Khan said, quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

