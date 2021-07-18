Map of India with PoJK as part of J&K shown in Uzbekistan in presence of Imran Khan





In what is known as the de facto border acceptance, the long contested issue of J & K’s border shared with Pakistan is clearly seen as settled when Imran Khan and his government expressed no protest when the correct map of India, J&K in particular, was shown at the international summit in Uzbekistan. Photos of what appears to be a presentation at the summit showed J&K and PAK’s map.

Looking closely at the J&K map, it showed the J&K (PoJK) occupied by Pakistan and Kashmir as part of India, which has been the subject of much debate and even led to wars over the years. decades. However, as Imran Khan and his government officials attended the conclave – on the theme of Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities, they expressed no protest or even mentioned the incident.

Indian External Affairs S. Jaishankar, US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and 250 other delegates from 40 countries attended the high level conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Pakistani prime minister’s silence was not welcomed by Pakistanis, who were quick to point out that Imran Khan had accepted the card.

“No response from Imran Khan and his government when this card was regularly shown in presentations in Uzbekistan. Azad Kashmir and GB shown to be part of India,” wrote a Pakistani Twitter user. Likewise, many netizens echoed similar sentiments.

Explosive speech by the Afghan president

J & K’s current card was shown at the same summit, where Afghan President Ashraf Ghani launched a tirade against Pakistan over its dealings with terrorist groups, and in particular its failure to prevent foreign terrorists from sneaking into Afghanistan. In his speech on Friday, Ghani criticized Pakistan for not doing enough to pressure the Taliban to participate in peace talks and prevent the movement of “jihadist” fighting across the border.

Ghani said intelligence revealed more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other places entered Afghanistan in the past month alone.

