Freedom Day farce as Boris Johnson urges end to pandemic

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs committee, added: “Daily testing is obviously a reasonable substitute for long periods of self-isolation. The current policy is extremely damaging to utilities, families and businesses. . Policy should change without delay. “

Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair backed the call, warning that 10 million people could be isolated by August if the rules are not changed.

With Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak self-isolating hundreds of miles from each other, a critical announcement expected on the future of social services this week may not be possible due to complications from negotiating plans remotely.

On Sunday evening, a Savanta ComRes poll found that 60% of voters thought it was unfair that Mr Johnson planned not to self-isolate, and 75% felt that even though there was “a rule for government members and another rule for everyone “.

Comment: It’s not too late to save Freedom Day with a level playing field

We small business owners have been debating for weeks with conflicting messages around ‘Freedom Day’ in England, writes Mike Cherry.

First of all, there was no holdback from June 21 for all businesses, a great ray of hope after more than a year of intermittent restrictions or for a significant number of total and continuous closures since the last spring.

Then there was a sudden four-week last-minute delay, massively injuring those who had invested in security measures, stock and staff for the reopening. After that, a new date and detailed advice on working safely, but with a lack of clarity on responsibility and the freedom to apply tailor-made internal security measures.

Regarding the wearing of masks on site, for example, we had to contact the Government directly to decipher exactly where our members are.

Of all the rules that still apply after “Freedom Day,” it’s the self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated people that many small businesses find most confusing. We’ve always said that workplace testing would be key to keeping Covid at bay as economies rebound over the next few months.

As such, many of our members wonder why, based on the fact that two jabs and regular testing massively reduce the chances of catching, carrying or becoming seriously ill with the virus, those in this category are still facing significant restrictions until next month.

Indeed, the government should consider that, by August 16, infections could increase even more sharply than they are today, it risks stopping a mini-boom now, only to end up with further decisions. more difficult to take on this date. about.

As for the weekend that has just passed, nothing says a mixed message like insisting that those at the top of the government should test themselves for Covid post-exposure rather than self-isolate on a Sunday, only to insist that self-isolation is the way to go mid-morning.

Aside from individual decisions on this front, we now have a situation where those in government and part of a handful of large companies and organizations have the opportunity to test daily rather than isolate themselves. It is, in fact, a rule for those who are part of this selective test pilot and a rule for everyone else.

In its 2019 manifesto, the government pledged to “ensure that regulation is reasonable and proportionate, and that we always consider the needs of small businesses when developing new rules.” Two years later, this no longer seems the case for many.

Take the case of a member who contacted us recently to report how Covid app pings were affecting their business, a guesthouse, bar and restaurant just outside York. After months of little or no income, they were all set to make the most of the stay boom. They had their screens, their distancing, their table service, their disinfectant and their masks in place.

Then the phones started to vibrate. One after another, team members were told to stay home for days even though they tested negative for Covid. The whole place had to close for days.

Eventually, the company gathered enough small teams to reopen. Not enough, however, to restart the kitchen. Thus, the restaurant, a big draw and a critical source of income in normal times, remains closed.

It is not too late to save Freedom Day, however, and rectify the situation with clear messages and fair rules. Small businesses want to see that decisions are really well thought out.

This administration has promised to be a champion of the small businesses that make up 99% of our business community, in good times and in bad times. We hope, during this most critical summer, that it will keep its promises.