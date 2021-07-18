PM Modi congratulates Nepalese PM on winning vote of confidence





New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for winning the confidence vote in the House of Representatives and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between India and Nepal. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Congratulations, Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes on a successful term. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our unique partnership across sectors and strengthen our people-to-people relationships deeply. rooted. links. ” Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won a confidence vote in the House of Representatives on Sunday with 165 votes. Deuba obtained 165 votes in his favor while 83 votes were cast against him. Likewise, in the process, a legislator has remained neutral. Meanwhile, 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process. Earlier, the Supreme Court of Nepal, in its verdict, ordered Bhandari to appoint Deuba as successor to interim Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. A total of 146 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) had asked the Supreme Court to request the restoration of the house and to appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba as the next prime minister on May 24. This was after the Nepalese president had refused to allow Deuba to form a new government under Rule 76 (5) and the dissolution of the House. Oli not having obtained the vote of confidence on May 10, Bhandari had appointed on May 13 Oli Prime Minister under article 76 (3) of the constitution as leader of the party with the most members in bedroom. A week after his appointment, Oli on May 20, in a sudden gesture recommended to the president to invoke article 76 (5) to choose a new prime minister. It is the President who initiates Article 76 (5) when a Prime Minister appointed under Article 76 (3) fails the vote of confidence. Oli, however, neither sought the vote of confidence nor resigned, creating a situation in which a prime minister asked the president to appoint a prime minister. (ANI)

