West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil Charts His Own Way Out of COVID-19

In West Java, authorities have sought to reduce pressure on hospitals and medical staff by prioritizing telemedicine and transferring recovering patients to apartments and hotels to make room. Kamil also abruptly canceled a series of infrastructure projects worth a combined 140 billion rupees ($ 13 million) to make free medicine available to those infected. With his province under partial lockdown, like much of the country, his immediate concern is trying to withstand the ravages of the Delta variant. But he is also looking to the future. Renowned architect before entering the civil service first as mayor of Bandung, in 2013, then as governor three years ago, Kamil did not need a pandemic to tell him that the Indonesian health system was in urgent need of overhaul to be able to better care for its population of 270 million. He has a long-term plan, in partnership with two Australian companies, to significantly expand his province’s facilities to ensure it is better equipped for years to come.

Via a $ 1.3 billion joint venture between state-owned PT Jasa Sanara and Australias Docta and Aspen Medical, Kamil wants to build 23 new hospitals and 650 fixed and mobile health clinics in West Java, with the first d 'between them. by the end of the year. Dr Andrew Rochford describes West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil as a visionary leader. Credit:Aisha Kenton As we have been battling the virus for the past year, we are preparing to have a better prepared future.

Kamil, 49, has been pitched as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, when Jokos’ second of two five-year terms comes to an end and Indonesia heads to the polls to elect a new leader. While Joko’s handling of COVID-19, which has been heavily criticized by public health experts, will be a legacy of his presidency, the governor of West Java hopes his ambition to add 6,000 hospital beds over the years. next two decades will set a standard for others. to pursue. Loading This is the start but if we are successful you can imagine [all the] Indonesian provinces will follow West Java’s model, he said. Because typical Indonesia … they wait and see. As a leader, I am also a risk taker. So I said I can’t wait for others. The origins of the Australian public-private agreement can be traced back to five years ago, when Kamil met Docta founder Dr Andrew Rochford, a doctor and TV personality who was setting up telemedicine clinics and clinics. mobile in Indonesia, and told the Australian about his desire to dramatically improve health care. The largest country in Southeast Asia has one hospital bed per 4,000 people below the World Health Organization benchmark of one in 1,000 and a shortage that has been sadly on display since last month .