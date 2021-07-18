China launches carbon trading as Asia moves on a greener path

TOKYO / SEOUL / SHANGHAI – Asia’s burgeoning market for buying and selling carbon emissions has been boosted after China, the world’s biggest polluter, launched a long-awaited national trading system.

Trading began in Shanghai on Friday with an opening price of 48 yuan ($ 7.40) per tonne of carbon, and the first deal traded at 52.78 yuan per tonne. Some 160,000 tons worth 7.9 million yuan were traded. Local Yicai media reported that in five years, the market could reach 7 billion tons per year, with a market value of 600 billion yuan.

“The exchange allows companies to strike a balance between their development goals and zero emissions,” Zhou Aiguo, an official with China National Petroleum Corp., told Yicai TV. CNPC is one of the companies involved in Friday’s trading.

Carbon trading aims to encourage companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Companies that exceed the limits must buy allowances in the market, while those that reduce their emissions may sell the excess allowances. Prices usually increase when limits get tighter, causing companies to go green.

China’s launch is in line with Beijing’s increased focus on reducing carbon emissions. Last year, President Xi Jinping pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China’s emissions trading system immediately became the largest in the world in terms of coverage, with more than 2,000 companies in the electricity sector, which emits around 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. This exceeds the ETS in the European Union, which covers around 2 billion tonnes of annual emissions.

Other high-emitting industries such as cement and steel are expected to be included in the Chinese system by 2025.

However, the EU has an absolute cap on emissions, while the Chinese system will be based on the intensity of carbon emissions. This means that emission limits may increase further as electricity production increases in China.

“The principal objective [of the initial launch] is to make the market operational, ”said Alistair Ritchie, director of Asia-Pacific sustainability at the US think tank Asia Society Policy Institute. “In the years to come, they will start to introduce a hard cap, bring the targets in line with net zero, and then the price will start to rise.”

Prakash Sharma of research firm Wood Mackenzie said emissions trading “helps determine benchmark emissions, promotes energy efficiency and accelerates the development of renewable capacity.”

Experts predict that prices will rise steadily. A survey last year of experts and participants in the Chinese market by China Carbon Forum, a Beijing-based research consultancy, predicted that the price would start from 49 yuan ($ 7.70), then would rise to about 167 yuan by 2050. conducted before Beijing’s net-zero announcement. By comparison, in the EU, the price of carbon has reached over $ 50 per tonne.

China is not the only Asian country to develop trading systems. Indonesia is implementing a carbon emissions trading system until August for the electricity sector. Provisions for an internal carbon market were included in Vietnam’s environmental protection law last year. Carbon markets are also under consideration in Thailand and the Philippines.

Japan does not have a mandatory national ETS, but is considering introducing a new carbon pricing system. This could involve carbon trading or other means such as a carbon tax.

New momentum for more countries to implement robust carbon pricing policies, including trade, is expected after the EU this month unveiled plans for what it calls an adjustment mechanism at the Carbon Frontiers (CBAM) – a way for the bloc to protect its industry against rivals in countries with less ambitious emissions requirements. Block importers will have to pay taxes unless they already pay a price for carbon similar to that charged in the EU, through emissions trading or other systems in their own countries.

ETS “is more of the global standard” than other carbon pricing systems such as taxes, said Toshi Arimura, professor at Waseda University in Tokyo. Experts have even suggested linking carbon trading systems between countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, he suggested. ETS “has growth potential as a financial company,” he added.

South Korea is ahead of its regional peers when it comes to the national emissions trading system. In 2015, it awarded Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) to 520 companies in 23 industries.

Although it covers around 70% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, it is not without its challenges. Justice Party lawmaker Jang Hye-young says the system is too weak to force companies to cut emissions. The government has allocated CERs to companies that cover more than their emissions, giving them no incentive to reduce.

Samsung Electronics’ carbon dioxide emissions jumped 66.4 percent to 11.1 million tonnes in 2019 from 2015, according to the Department of the Environment’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Center. POSCO’s carbon dioxide emissions increased 10.3% to 80.6 million tonnes during the same period.

“Emissions have increased since the launch of the ETS, except in 2019,” Jang said in a statement. “If ETS cannot be an effective alternative, we need to discuss adopting a carbon tax to complement this.”

The South Korean government met with steelmakers immediately after the EU announced its CBAM plans, a sign they fear the effect on the country’s steel exports to Europe.

POSCO has previously said it may need to purchase CERs during the emissions system’s third planning period, 2021 to 2025, as the government cuts the volume of free CERs, but the company is ‘expect costs to be limited. Samsung Electronics said in its 2020 Sustainability Report that it “actively strives to develop energy efficient products and reduce greenhouse gases in production lines.”

South Korea’s carbon allowance price fell due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, from over 40,000 won per tonne in 2020 to less than 20,000 won, but rose again these last weeks.

South Korea’s emissions cap is changing in line with national targets. The country will seek to align its 2030 targets with a net zero target, “then the cap … will become more ambitious and the price will rise again,” said Ritchie of the Asia Society Policy Institute.