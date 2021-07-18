Forgetting the Past: Hindu Editorial on Afghanistan





Afghanistan’s neighbors must help it protect the democratic gains of the past two decades

Two events in Central Asia last week, in which India participated, saw Afghanistan’s neighbors seeking solutions to the conflict there. The first was a meeting in Dushanbe of the SCO foreign ministers’ contact group on Afghanistan, and the second was a conference on connectivity in Central and South Asia in Tashkent. The meetings also took on special importance because of their schedule. Just days after the United States and NATO complete their withdrawal from Bagram Air Base and most other key locations, it is clear that the Taliban is making progress in returning to power, by force if necessary. Taliban attacks on border posts, particularly the border with Central Asian countries, and the Spin Boldak-Chaman border with Pakistan, which aim to control territory and cut critical government supply chains from Kabul are of particular concern. At that time, the group of SCO ministers comprising Russia and China, India and Pakistan and four Central Asian countries issued a joint statement, without directly naming the Taliban, denouncing the violence of the terrorist groups. In Tashkent, host Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also gave Afghan President Ashraf Ghani the opportunity to confront Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over Pakistan’s breach of his promises to prevent the Taliban from crossing and s ‘ensure that the Taliban conduct serious peace negotiations. Despite Khan’s protests, the message is that the region and global players will not support the Taliban to impose their brutal regime in Afghanistan by violent means. For India and Central Asian states, concerns include border violence and the resulting influx of refugees, extremism and support for transnational groups such as al-Qaeda, LeT, JeM, ETIM and IMU, as happened before under the Taliban regime. .

As Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said, Afghanistan’s past cannot be its future, and in an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Ghani made it clear that Afghan forces will not collapse not just this time. The emergence of a regional consensus to avoid any attempt to take power by force will also give the Taliban and their supporters in Pakistan a reason to pause, as will high-level intra-Afghan talks in Doha this weekend. -end and the Taliban’s Eid announcement that they will seriously seek a political solution and assure their neighbors that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used against another country may be proof that the message has been received . As the future of Afghanistan is decided in the coming weeks, there is a need for the voice of neighborhoods, including Central and South Asia, to emerge more united and determined to protect the gains the nation has made. over two decades.

