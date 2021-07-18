India’s new industrial policy is a repeat of the follies of the socialist era

One of Narendra Modis’ first promises when he was elected Prime Minister of India in 2014 was to revive his manufacturing sector. India had deindustrialised since the turn of the century and policymakers have rightly argued that only mass manufacturing can create enough jobs for a growing workforce of one million young people per month. . In his first big speech as Prime Minister, Modi called on the world to help: I ​​want to appeal to all the people of the world, Come, make in India, Come, make in India. Sell ​​to any country in the world, but manufacture here. “

The Make in India slogan quickly turned into a full-fledged government program, complemented by a striding lion symbolized by mesh gears. Government officials spoke at length about increasing foreign direct investment and improving the business climate to attract multinational companies. Careful targeting of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business indicators resulted in the country ranking 79 positions in the five years after Modi took office.

And, after all that, in 2019, manufacturing industry’s share of India’s gross domestic product was at its lowest level in 20 years. Most of the foreign investment has flowed into service sectors such as retail, software and telecommunications. Make in India failed.

Today, exactly 30 years after India turned away from central planning and freed up the private sector, the government is once again distributing subsidies and licenses while erecting tariff barriers. Modi shut down the Planning Commission in the 1950s. Yet New Delhi bureaucrats are back to pick winners and direct state funding to advantaged sectors.

They do this through new production-related incentive programs, in which companies receive additional state funding for five years in return for expanding manufacturing in India. These incentives were originally intended to support domestic production of mobile phones. Following vigorous lobbying, the government began to blindly extend them to all kinds of sectors, from batteries to food processing, textiles and special steels.

Money is apparently not a concern. A government that suspended income support during the covid pandemic has budgeted around $ 27 billion for these industrial subsidies. However, the only thing worse than centrally planned socialism is industrial policy without planning at all. There is no logical consistency in the sectors chosen.

Is the scheme supposed to stimulate job growth? So why not focus on labor intensive sectors like clothing? Is India aiming for economic independence from China? Second, subsidies should be limited to sectors where China dominates supply chains, as part of a broader, China-focused trade policy, in partnership with the United States, Australia and others. . Is the objective to invest in cutting-edge sectors? Then the government should explain why the bureaucrats would do a better job than the flood of private capital pouring into India.

Instead, all of the major issues of India’s socialist-era past return, artfully disguised. Excessive proximity between bureaucrats and beneficiaries of industrial policy? India’s senior official recently called for an institutional mechanism “to take ownership” of businesses. Constantly changing targets? Companies that have just started receiving subsidies are already asking the government to relax their production quotas.

It took decades for India to bankrupt its old, inward-looking, uncompetitive manufacturers. Now the government is giving money to new inward looking, uncompetitive businesses to produce for the domestic market. Meanwhile, he anchors in the economy the kind of links between industrial capital and policy makers that are almost impossible to disentangle.

Government advocates point out that its investor-friendly reforms have not been addressed; no one came to Make in India. And, they ask, hasn’t China benefited greatly from subsidizing its own manufacturing sector? Such arguments miss the point. Modis’ manufacturing push never went beyond the World Bank’s indicator game. No investor believes that structural reforms, especially of the legal system, are far enough. India has a large workforce but few skilled workers. To top it off, the rupee is overvalued. Rather than working to solve these interconnected and complex problems, politicians in New Delhi decided to cover them with taxpayer money.

Maybe picking winners worked for China. What Indians know for sure is that it didn’t work here after decades of trying.

India’s fortuitous foray into industrial policy [looks set] fail, just like Make in India. And it will likely cost the country billions along the way.

Mihir Sharma is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi

