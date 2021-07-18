Afghanistan withdraws ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad





KABUL, July 18 (Reuters) – Afghanistan withdrew its ambassador and diplomats from the Pakistani capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday, a further blow hard on relations at a sensitive time in the Afghan peace process.

The daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was arrested on Friday and detained for several hours by unknown assailants who left her with wounds and traces of ropes. Pakistani authorities said they were investigating. Read more

“The Afghan government has recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats in Kabul until the complete elimination of security threats, including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators,” the foreign ministry said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry in a statement called the move “regrettable” and said it hoped the Afghan government would reconsider its decision.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today, underlined all the measures taken by the government in this context and reassured him of his full cooperation,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the case top priority and has said he wants the culprits arrested within 48 hours, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Pakistan is considered a key player in the peace process in Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents took control of the territory in the weeks following the announcement by US President Joe Biden of the withdrawal of US troops by the 11th. September.

Neighboring countries have long had icy ties. Kabul accuses Pakistan of granting refuge to the Taliban, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been credited with helping bring the Taliban to the negotiating table for the peace talks that began in Qatar last year, but negotiations have failed to make substantial progress and the Taliban have stepped up. their offensives.

