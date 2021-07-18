Trump Jr. suggests ‘higher power’ at work after lightning strikes George Floyd’s mural





by: John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: July 18, 2021

(WTRF) – Donald Trump Jr. took to social media last week suggesting that a ‘higher power’ played a role in a lightning strike that destroyed a George Floyd mural in Ohio.

The mural dedicated to Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, collapsed Tuesday after being struck by lightning.

“It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something,” Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter. “When was the last time you heard of a brick building destroyed by lightning?” I’m a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22.5 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked global protests and calls for a change in policing in the United States

“It will drive some people crazy, but hey,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram before expanding. “Obviously, what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere !!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history, I’m not sure turning him into a deity and role model for our children is exactly that. the good idea either.

He went on to write: “Please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model / hero, there are statues of him all over the country etc. etc. same fools who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man everywhere. Again, we can learn from a dire situation, but the pendulum always seems to correct way too far these days.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told sister station WJW that he was looking to do another mural.

The city of Toledo said it plans to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.

