Trump’s Big Lie Finally Gets Intellectual Defense in Twitter Thread, Of Course





This probably goes too far to suggest that we are entering a new version of the Dark Ages, although anyone who has studied the early medieval period knows that it was much more complicated than that term suggests. But we are definitely in a new golden age of darkness, or at least ignorance, superstition and magical thinking, which should remind us that the Enlightenment has never had as much hold on human consciousness as we sometimes claim it.

Anyone who reads contemporary political commentaries or, worse yet, tries to write them, realizes the moral and intellectual risk involved in constantly announcing that you are right and that everyone is wrong. The more you ridicule others for their obviously delusional or childish opinions, the more you feel the gnawing certainty that others are laughing at you with the same higher confidence. It’s not exactly what Nietzsche meant about staring into the abyss for too long, but as a metaphor it will be fine.

The presidency of Donald Trump has not caused any of this. Trump is a symptom and a catalyst for using more academic language, a signifier and a sham, but too much of an empty container for the fears, fantasies and desires of others to directly cause anything. In a sense, Trump has done mankind a service, if we are to see what he revealed: We live in a world long prophesied by philosophers and long dreaded by priests, in which nothing is true and everything. is allowed or, to put it more finely, where the truth has been revealed as a relativistic moral construction, which it always has been. (Nietzsche would be delighted.)

Like all generalizations, this isn’t quite true either: of course, we still believe that some things are downright true and some are not. But the universe of agreement on what things are is contracting rapidly. I’m not here to solve this problem (since there is no solution), but one of its most infuriating consequences is that it opens the door to the most mundane, cynical, and the most mundane people. more hypocrites in the public sphere to say things they know to be wrong, then raise their hands and protest their innocence: Who can say! Nobody knows anything!

This week we had New York Times columnist David Brooks, lifetime Dumbass Who Really Knows Better trophy holder, pretending to be mystified that “the left”, whatever he thinks it means, doesn’t support the continuation of the endless and ruinous war in Afghanistan, by far one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history. It’s tempting to get distracted by this insulting shit, which basically amounts to nostalgia for the start of the George W. Bush era, when neoconservatives and a few spineless liberals were trying to convince themselves that going to war in the Middle East against unclear adversaries, for unclear reasons, and with unclear goals was a great and noble cause that could unite Americans around a renewed sense of mission and purpose.

But Brooks didn’t even come close to winning the award in the Pretend It’s Real category last week, which also saw the arrival of a long-awaited milestone in intellectual history: an articulate defense of false claims. and delirious about the Trump movement. about the 2020 election, skillfully built around the admission that many or most of these claims are false and delusional.

I’m honestly surprised it took so long. As Laura K. Field recently explored in a long must read for the Bulwark, the Claremont Institute, a once fairly respectable conservative think tank, has been crafting pseudo-intellectual defenses of Trumpism and the Trumpian Big Lie in recent times. years, and stepped up its game around the 2020 election. But the Claremont MAGApologists are a filthy bunch of paleoconservatives with expensive educations and no popular audiences, desperately trying to bone an attachment to the Trump movement. Even when they move all in, as with Michael Anton, author of the infamous “Flight 93 Manifesto,” he is rooted in an obscure and pretentious right-wing ideology that has nothing to do with why millions of people love Donald Trump. (Anton lasted 14 months in a minor Trump administration post before returning to the bush leagues at conservative universities.)

But until last week, Darryl Cooper was a relatively obscure podcaster, clearly right-wing but not overtly partisan, offering slightly heterodox views on semi-recent history: the civil rights movement, Jim Jones, and People’s. Temple, Communism and the Cold War. He launched a Twitter thread on July 8, announcing: “I think I’ve had discussions with enough Boomer-level Trump supporters who think the 2020 election was fraudulent to extract a general theory on their point of view. . “

This thread went viral to the point where Tucker Carlson read most of it aloud on his prime-time Fox News show, which took about seven minutes of airtime. It is certainly fascinating read and at least in part does what it is supposed to do in shedding light on how Trump supporters have come to understand the world. But Cooper’s initial tone of detached or disinterested analysis offers “a general theory” of why other people (not him, we infer) thus think they are totally falling apart at the end of his thread. , falling into the Nietzschean abyss that I mentioned above.

As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump noted, Carlson omitted Cooper’s concluding tweet, in which he suggests, out of nowhere, that if Trump had won the 2020 election (which Cooper, by the way, wouldn’t never said exactly he didn’t), the Deep State may have had him killed: “Trump fans should be glad he lost; that might have kept him in. life.”

Cooper’s argument, if you want to call it that, rests on a number of interconnected claims that are either false or grossly exaggerated: the Conservatives had implicit trust in government and the media (when? In 1958? ), but after all of the 2016 Russiagate scandal turned out to be a Hillary / Demoncrat scam designed to torpedo Trump (perhaps 8% true, mixed with a massive selection of evidence), they lost their innocence and have began to see sinister forces at work in the shadows. No, really, that’s exactly what he says: “This is where people whose political identity was largely defined by a naive belief in what they learned in civics classes began to believe. see the outlines of a regime that has crossed all institutional boundaries. come out of the shadows to unite against an intruder. “

But much of his thread has nothing to do with the Russian scandal or the 2020 election, and is just a list of right-wing foreign grievances that he claims to be unique or distinctive of the Trump era: elites. Liberal media, obeying orders from their reality-shaping overlords, portrayed Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist (“based on nothing,” Cooper says), ignored the allegedly devastating revelations on Hunter Biden’s laptop and “have applauded a summer of riots, “which means the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. It’s pretty much an old-fashioned Rush Limbaugh or Bill O’Reilly monologue about media prejudice and all the scandals shocking that Democrats sweep under the carpet, artfully framed in such a way as to appear particularly urgent and of the moment.

In fact, the question of whether Cooper has his facts clear to you or me or Philip Bump, who seems to have not read the memo about the arrival of the new Dark Ages is completely irrelevant. The Bump’s Post column offers a bona fide but deeply ignorant attempt to refute Cooper point by point, almost immediately getting lost in the weeds around the Carter Page FISA mandate and the Steele case and exactly what James Comey said when. It’s boring! Nobody cares! Even Rachel Maddow, who was really responsible for muddying the waters with a bunch of wacky Russiagate conspiracy theories, moved on to other materials.

Give Cooper credit for doing what the sharp-headed wannabes at the Claremont Institute could never do: he addressed Trump fans (and Trump’s enemies) in their home environment and language. maternal on Twitter, that is, and renamed conservative and whining victimology as something new, noble and courageous, a big break with the past justified by a shocking betrayal. His thread succeeds on rhetorical and emotional bases, not at all on his inconsistent and inconsistent factual claims internally (if that’s even what they are).

Indeed, Cooper admits at the end of his thread that after the November election, Trump supporters “were pushed around by con artists and media con artists selling them conspiracy theories” that were “increasingly absurd.” , an obvious reference to Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, although he never mentions them by name. True MAGAverse believers will have to close their eyes during this part, I guess, to come up with Cooper’s half-hearted claim that perhaps the whole election should have been dismissed as unconstitutional, based on the changes related to the pandemic in the voting rules. He admits that no court would ever have done this, but suggests that the lack of judicial courage was essentially a function of racist terror: “What judge will pull the neck for Trump knowing he will be destroyed in the media while a violent mob is burning in his house? “

One could perhaps answer by asking how many homes have been set on fire by violent left-wing mobs in the past year, compared to how many times a right-wing mob has literally invaded the United States Capitol, threatening to hang the Vice-President and the Speaker of the House. for the exercise of their functions as defined in the Constitution. Cooper is notably silent on the events of January 6, mentioning them in his first tweet, and then never again. It’s almost as if he can’t bring himself to endorse them, but he fears that the “violent mob” will burn down his house, metaphorically or otherwise, if he condemns them. But I digress.

This question, however, carries with it the assumption that there is still an agreed area of ​​truth, and that with reasonable and like-minded readers who still believe in such things, I have an enlightened perspective that makes unfortunately lacking in others. It is precisely the assumption that, as Darryl Cooper eloquently illustrates, we cannot take for granted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/07/18/trumps-big-lie-gets-an-intellectual-defense-at-last–as-a-twitter-thread-of-course/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

