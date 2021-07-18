The second Turkish ‘invasion’ of Cyprus

By Yannis Kartalis

Exactly 47 years after Turkey’s first invasion of Cyprus, Ankara is planning a second invasion for the 20th anniversary of July 20, this time non-military, but sending a huge contingent of Turkish government, military and party leaders, led by the president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan’s goal, beyond reaffirming his position in favor of a de jure partition of the island through the creation of two sovereign states, is to announce the next steps in his plan to reopen the ghost town. occupied by the Turks, Varosha.

The backdrop to it all is a nationalist-religious celebration that will combine the religious religious holiday of Qurban Bayram with the founding of a Turkish base for drones!

Undoubtedly, such awe-inspiring spectacles can impress the Turkish people, as the population is writhing from the economic crisis of the country.

However, they also demonstrate that Turkey is blatantly flouting UN resolutions calling for a bi-zonal and bi-communal federation, even if it completely ignores the negative reactions of Americans and Europeans.

This is because Ankara knows full well that it will not face sanctions from the EU, because of the Berlin position on the migration issue, or the United States, because of the position important geostrategic of Turkey.

In addition, he now offers his services to the Americans with the proposal to assume responsibility for the security of Kabul airport, after the withdrawal of American troops.

That is why, despite repeated threats from Washington, the United States has not imposed sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems.

It is also important to understand that the pressure from Turkey for a two-state solution is not so much about the Cyprus problem (which cannot be solved in this way) but rather about Turkey’s need to strengthen its position. in the south-eastern Mediterranean, as it feels isolated after the trilateral regional collaborations that Greece has established.

In short, it is about sharing regional energy deposits. Turkey is concerned that despite having the longest coastline in the region, it will be excluded from distribution.

Meanwhile, all energy planning froze due to falling oil prices and doubts about commercial exploitation of existing fields.

Basically, there is a lot of ado about nothing. Here the Greek Cypriots bear a great responsibility, because over the years they have rejected all the compromise proposals presented to solve the Cypriot problem, especially in 2004 with the UN Annan plan.