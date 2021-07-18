What Beijing wants to tell the rest of the world

Yan Xuetong and Wang Jisi, considered two of the high priests of the Chinese foreign policy community, recently wrote articles in Foreign Affairs. It is no coincidence that these were scheduled to coincide with Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP) on July 1, 2021. Their task is to interpret for the outside world what Xi Jinping means when he says the Chinese people have risen up and the era of bullying is over, never to return. Considering the high status of these two gentlemen, it’s worth reading their plays in their entirety.

Wang and Yan begin by acknowledging that recent changes in US policy mean that relations are unlikely to become less strained or competitive. Wang holds America responsible for this conflicting environment. According to him, relations between the United States and China have always revolved around two ideas: the idea that the United States will respect and not destabilize the internal order of China and the idea that the Chinese do not. will not intentionally weaken the international order led by the United States. This implicit understanding, Wang argues, is now crumbling and Americans are to blame. Wang wants us to believe that this situation happened because the United States is seeking regime change. China, according to the two, is by no means to blame and is simply responding to the American provocation. Wang’s advice to Washington is to go back to the previous implicit consensus.

Both scholars wish to persuade readers (and nations) that if they don’t, then the unbridled competition can only end in one direction for America. America is plagued by political dysfunctions, socio-economic inequalities, ethnic and racial divisions, and economic stagnation. Wang, in particular, extends the argument by describing the gun violence and urban unrest in America as a degree of chaos and violence unparalleled in China and drawing comparisons between the political chaos of the 2020 presidential election, in especially in relation to the order and predictability of Chinese systems. He says Washington must accept that the CCP enjoys immense popularity among the Chinese people; its hold on power is unwavering. The strained effort almost sounds like a vindication to the Chinese people of the benefits and resilience of the Communist dictatorship.

Yan uses the US’s bad intention towards China to justify the paradigm shift towards a more assertive foreign policy. For more than a decade, China has been grappling with American unipolarity and the Cold War-type alliance. The new challenge for Beijing is how to be seen as the champion of the cause of multipolarity while fighting for a duopoly with the United States or, as Yan skillfully puts it, a multipolar order with US-China relations in its wake. heart. To construct a justification for these contradictory objectives, Yan advances several arguments. He refers to China’s dual identity, asserting that there is no contradiction between seeking global cohegemony and, at the same time, maintaining a developing country, as a demonstration of its geopolitical alignment. Yan also talks about inclusive multilateralism, which is apparently the goal of Beijing’s frantic efforts to build plurilateral platforms, including in South Asia. Isn’t this the building of alliances that China accuses America of? Apparently not, because America is committed to exclusive multilateralism. The rather specious argument Yan makes to differentiate the two is that Chinese coalitions are open and non-threatening, but American coalitions are problem-based coalitions in opposition to China.

In case the rest of the world is still confused as to what China might do differently from America, Yan helpfully adds that America exports its value system (democracy) as part of its foreign policy, unlike the China. According to Yan, this is because China is a developing country with Chinese characteristics, which in a way implies that its political system and model of governance cannot simply be exported to other countries. . The argument is not convincing when President Xi has repeatedly referred to the Chinese model as an alternative for developing countries that wish to be independent.

Their main message to the Americans is to stop pressuring China to change its political system because it will be futile, and to start accommodating the Chinese Communist Party as a legitimate global actor again. The Chinese message to others is to bow to the inevitable hegemony of China. At the end of both essays, readers might wonder why China wants to revert to the old consensus when China’s rise and US decline are both assured. Is it because they still need a few more years of cohabitation before they have the power to topple America from its global perch? Or is it the deep sense of vulnerability the party feels despite claiming that time and momentum is on China’s side? How do you explain the intensification of political education campaigns among cadres and the restrictions on politically incorrect information that its citizens can access if, according to Wang, the leadership is immensely popular?

From India’s point of view, three points might merit attention. First, the statement that there is a paradigm shift in Chinese post-Covid foreign policy. Second, Yans has frankly stated that Beijing views the so-called problem-based coalitions of the Americas (it presumably includes the Quad) as the most serious external threat to its political security and the greatest obstacle to national rejuvenation. Finally, that China still offers housing if Washington only respects Beijing’s internal order and recognizes China’s regional dominance.

The writer is a former foreign minister and author of The Long Game: How Chinese Negotiate with India